Krabi flight evacuated after passenger tells attendant ‘beware of bomb’

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 9:47 AM
446 1 minute read
Krabi flight evacuated after passenger tells attendant ‘beware of bomb’ | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A Chon Buri man made a fake bomb threat during the Thai AirAsia flight from Krabi to Bangkok yesterday, April 26, causing a four-hour delay.

Police at Nuea Khlong Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 5.20pm. The situation occurred on an Airbus A320 operating Thai AirAsia flight AIQ 4401 from Krabi International Airport to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, according to DailyNews.

A 45 year old man from Chon Buri was detained and questioned after making the comment to a flight attendant. He later told officers he intended it as a prank, but standard safety procedures were carried out.

According to the flight attendant, she approached the passenger to assist with placing his bag in the overhead compartment. During the interaction, he said, “Slide the bag carefully. Beware of a bomb.” After she asked him to repeat the statement, he said the same words again.

The crew member reported the remark to the captain, who halted operations and returned the aircraft to its parking position.

Flight delay after bomb joke
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภาคใต้ Newshawk South

The passenger was restrained while other passengers were evacuated from the aircraft. All luggage was removed for inspection, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal officials were called to conduct a search.

After inspections were carried out, a process which took more than four hours, no explosive devices were found, and the flight was cleared to depart at 9pm.

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ThaiRath reported that the man faces charges under the Act on Certain Offences Against Air Navigation. The offence carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Fake bomb threat delays Krabi-Bangkok flight
Photo via ThaiRath

A similar incident occurred in September last year when an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted following a bomb threat. No suspicious items were discovered, and all passengers were reported safe.

Another case in May last year involved a Thai passenger on a flight to Phuket who told a flight attendant, “Watch out for the bomb in the bag,” prompting a security response.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 27, 2026, 9:47 AM
446 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.