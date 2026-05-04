Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 4, 2026, 2:14 PM
201 1 minute read
Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A foreign couple became trapped in a mangrove forest at Ao Thalane in Krabi during a receding tide after reportedly ignoring safety instructions from a tour guide.

The incident took place at Ao Thalane in Krabi province, a popular ecotourism site known for kayak trips through mangrove forests. Tours typically last around 30 minutes and require close attention to tide conditions and guide instructions.

According to the tour guide, the foreign couple had argued before the kayak trip and appeared to ignore the safety briefing and route explanation. After arriving at the starting point with other tourists, the guide noticed the couple were missing and began searching the area.

Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove forest
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

The foreigners were later found sitting in their kayak, which had become stuck in mud within the mangrove forest. The pair were unable to move as the tide had receded.

The area was dark and rainy at the time, and the couple chose not to attempt movement due to poor visibility. The guide reported that the situation appeared to calm tensions between them as they dealt with the conditions.

The guide issued a warning to visitors to follow instructions carefully, noting that failure to do so could lead to dangerous situations. Without assistance, the couple may have remained stranded overnight in darkness and exposed to insects.

Kayak along mangrove
Photo by Aflo Images via アフロ（Aflo）

In a similar case reported in October last year, a British teenager was found safe after being missing for more than 10 days while attempting to cross a forested border area.

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Another incident occurred in January in Chiang Mai, where a British cyclist became lost in a forest while travelling towards the city centre and was later rescued after becoming disoriented in the dark.

Last month, rescuers assisted five tourists on a mountain in Phetchaburi after they climbed the mountain, but one of them sustained an injury. The group decided to cancel their plans and sought help from the rescuers to help their friend.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 4, 2026, 2:14 PM
201 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.