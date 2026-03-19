Transport Ministry denies Khlong Saen Saep boat fare hike rumours

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 19, 2026, 10:12 AM
504 1 minute read
Transport Ministry denies Khlong Saen Saep boat fare hike rumours | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn﻿ and Wikipedia

The Transport Ministry has denied reports that passenger boat fares on Bangkok’s Khlong Saen Saep canal will rise by 1 baht per segment this week, saying the operator has confirmed there has been no change to the current rates.

The clarification followed claims that Khlong Saen Saep boat fares would increase from 11 to 21 baht to 12 to 22 baht, depending on distance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry has set up a situation monitoring centre, described as a “war room,” to closely track impacts from unrest in the Middle East.

Transport Ministry denies Khlong Saen Saep boat fare hike rumours
Photo via Facebook: Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

He said the ministry is also overseeing transport operators across all modes to ensure fares and freight charges are not raised beyond legal limits.

Phiphat said the ministry has asked transport operators in all sectors to keep fares unchanged while the government continues its domestic diesel price cap, in an effort to ease living costs.

He added that agencies under the Transport Ministry have been instructed to enforce measures across each transport system, with the Marine Department tasked with closely supervising water transport.

This includes inspecting passenger boat and cargo operators to ensure they do not charge above permitted rates, and continuing to monitor international freight rates.

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Marine Department director-general Krichphet Chaichuay said officials have coordinated closely with operators, including Krobkrua Transport (2002) Co, the Khlong Saen Saep passenger boat operator, which confirmed there has been no fare increase.

Krichphet said any adjustment to fares must comply with the relevant notice issued by the committee overseeing regular-route boats on passenger fares in Bangkok and surrounding areas, published in the Royal Gazette.

He said fare changes must also be considered against the cost structure, with fuel prices a key factor, reported CH3 Plus.

The Transport Ministry said it will continue overseeing the transport system to maintain price stability and reassure the public during a period of global uncertainty.

In a separate development, Thailand’s fuel supply remains sufficient despite recent disruption at petrol stations, the director-general of the Department of Energy Business said after apologising for queues and delivery problems seen in recent days.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 19, 2026, 10:12 AM
504 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.