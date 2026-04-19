French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area

Two French tourists were fined after entering the water in a no-swimming zone at Maya Bay in Krabi, according to a statement posted yesterday, April 18, by Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

The park said an investigation found the incident took place on February 26 at about 12pm at the PP.5 national park protection unit in Maya Bay. The two tourists, one man and one woman, were found to have violated rules banning swimming in the area.

Park officials said the act breached an order issued by officials under Section 20 of the National Park Act 2019, which requires visitors to follow park regulations set by officials under rules determined by the department’s director-general.

Those who fail to comply may face penalties under Section 47, including a fine of up to 100,000 baht, according to the statement. Officials said both offenders have already been fined under settlement case No. 64/2569, dated February 26, 2026.

The park added that Maya Bay is one of Thailand’s clearest examples of successful marine resource rehabilitation. The bay was closed for rehabilitation in 2018 for more than three years before reopening in 2022 with stricter tourism controls, including limits on visitor numbers and designated no-swimming zones.

Elsewhere, a tourist was rescued after entering the sea at Phuket’s Karon Beach despite red flags warning of dangerous swimming conditions.

The incident happened after lifeguards raised red flags to warn beachgoers about strong waves and currents.

Despite the warning, a foreign man entered the water. Witnesses said he was later swept out to sea by a large wave and began struggling in the surf as friends called for help.

A lifeguard nearby responded and entered the water to assist him. The tourist was brought safely back to shore within minutes.