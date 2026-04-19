French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 9:27 AM
50 1 minute read
French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

Two French tourists were fined after entering the water in a no-swimming zone at Maya Bay in Krabi, according to a statement posted yesterday, April 18, by Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

The park said an investigation found the incident took place on February 26 at about 12pm at the PP.5 national park protection unit in Maya Bay. The two tourists, one man and one woman, were found to have violated rules banning swimming in the area.

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park said two French tourists were fined after entering a no-swimming zone at Maya Bay, Krabi.
Photo via อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

Park officials said the act breached an order issued by officials under Section 20 of the National Park Act 2019, which requires visitors to follow park regulations set by officials under rules determined by the department’s director-general.

Those who fail to comply may face penalties under Section 47, including a fine of up to 100,000 baht, according to the statement. Officials said both offenders have already been fined under settlement case No. 64/2569, dated February 26, 2026.

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park said two French tourists were fined after entering a no-swimming zone at Maya Bay, Krabi.
Photo via อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

The park added that Maya Bay is one of Thailand’s clearest examples of successful marine resource rehabilitation. The bay was closed for rehabilitation in 2018 for more than three years before reopening in 2022 with stricter tourism controls, including limits on visitor numbers and designated no-swimming zones.

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park said two French tourists were fined after entering a no-swimming zone at Maya Bay, Krabi.
Photo via อุทยานแห่งชาติหาดนพรัตน์ธารา-หมู่เกาะพีพี

Elsewhere, a tourist was rescued after entering the sea at Phuket’s Karon Beach despite red flags warning of dangerous swimming conditions.

The incident happened after lifeguards raised red flags to warn beachgoers about strong waves and currents.

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Despite the warning, a foreign man entered the water. Witnesses said he was later swept out to sea by a large wave and began struggling in the surf as friends called for help.

A lifeguard nearby responded and entered the water to assist him. The tourist was brought safely back to shore within minutes.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 19, 2026, 9:27 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.