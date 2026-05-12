Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 12, 2026, 11:45 AM
449 1 minute read
Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: ปรีชา สอิ้งทอง นายอำเภอเมืองกระบี่

A district chief in Krabi allowed a suspected drug dealer to register his marriage before the man was sent to prison following his drug arrest yesterday, May 11.

Officials in Mueang Krabi district said the suspect, known as “Dome Koh Klang,” was arrested during an operation targeting small-scale drug dealers in Khlong Prasong subdistrict.

A Krabi district chief allowed a drug suspect to register his marriage before being sent to prison after a yaba arrest.
Photo via Facebook: ปรีชา สอิ้งทอง นายอำเภอเมืองกระบี่

Officers allegedly found 399 methamphetamine pills in his possession and later discovered an outstanding arrest warrant linked to a firearms case.

A Krabi district chief allowed a drug suspect to register his marriage before being sent to prison after a yaba arrest.
Photo via Facebook: ปรีชา สอิ้งทอง นายอำเภอเมืองกระบี่

According to district officials, investigators learned that the suspect planned to visit his girlfriend at a dormitory in Krabi town, where officers moved in to arrest him.

During legal proceedings, the suspect and his girlfriend requested to legally register their marriage before he was sent to prison. Mueang Krabi district chief Preecha Sa-ingthong approved the request and completed the marriage registration.

Thairath reported that the woman promised to wait for her partner to complete his sentence before the couple started their life together.

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The case drew attention online after Preecha posted videos of the marriage registration on his Facebook account. Some netizens commented that although the man had allegedly made mistakes in life, he still had someone willing to stand beside him before he lost his freedom.

Officials are continuing legal proceedings against the suspect while investigators expand the case to identify any additional people connected to the alleged drug network.

If convicted, the suspect could face several years in prison under Thailand’s Narcotics Code for possession of methamphetamine pills. Additional penalties could also apply in connection with the outstanding firearms case.

Elsewhere, a couple expecting their first child was arrested in Udon Thani for allegedly transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine after being offered nearly 1 million baht.

They confessed it was their first attempt at drug trafficking and said they wanted the money to fund their wedding and childbirth expenses.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 12, 2026, 11:45 AM
449 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.