Vendor splashed with hot oil by another worker in Krabi mall

A drink vendor was injured yesterday, April 4, after another worker threw hot cooking oil at her in a shopping mall in Mueang district, Krabi, with police detaining the suspect at the scene.

Rescue workers were alerted by mall staff and coordinated with police before arriving at the food court on the first floor, where they found the victim, 19 year old Rattika, waiting for assistance.

She had suffered burns to the right side of her torso and back after being splashed with hot oil used for frying food. First aid was given before she was taken to Krabi Hospital.

Rattika said she had been preparing to close her stall when the suspect, identified as Fon, who worked at a neighbouring stall in the same area, suddenly threw a pot of hot oil at her without warning.

She said she did not know the cause, but the pair had previously argued on April 1 while she was speaking with a relative. During that incident, the suspect allegedly insulted her without a reason.

A witness, who was a customer at the mall, said the suspect called out the victim’s name before throwing the oil, suggesting she may have intended to target the face.

Khaosod reported that after the attack, the suspect attempted to flee but was stopped by male customers who helped detain her until police arrived. The witness said they were willing to testify.

Police attempted to question the suspect at the scene, but she declined to give a statement and refused to be photographed before being taken to Mueang Krabi Police Station for legal proceedings.

Elsewhere, a man is seeking justice after suffering severe burns from a hot pot at a popular Isan restaurant. Despite evidence of faulty equipment, the restaurant’s insurer refused full compensation, claiming “contributory negligence” because the customer put too many ingredients into the pot.