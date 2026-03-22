Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 22, 2026, 11:15 AM
130 1 minute read
Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 15 year old girl in Saraburi suffered a fractured skull after being beaten by a group of four teenagers, reportedly over an unpaid debt of 90 baht for a shirt.

The victim, known by the pseudonym Mook, was found with bruising across her face and body. She is currently receiving treatment at Saraburi Hospital. Her 58 year old grandmother, Boonmee Thipprasert, who collects recyclables for a living, said she could not afford to visit but vowed to seek justice.

A 19-second clip of the assault circulated online, showing Mook on the ground as four attackers took turns assaulting her.

Police from Saraburi Mueang Police Station identified the scene as being under motorway No. 6 in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Saraburi. The four suspects were identified by pseudonyms: Four, a 14 year old “tom” girl; Min, 13; Dear, 14; and Poy, 17. All are minors. Officers are gathering evidence for legal proceedings and conducted preliminary questioning to establish a motive.

Investigators found the group had communicated via the Line app, during which insults were exchanged and a meeting was arranged at the location. Poy reportedly instructed another girl to bring Mook there. When the discussion broke down, the situation turned violent.

Min told police she initiated the confrontation due to a long-running grievance with Mook, who had allegedly insulted her in the past. The two had previously been friends before tensions escalated after Mook accused Min of inappropriate behaviour.

Four said her motive was the unpaid 90 baht debt for a shirt that Mook had repeatedly failed to settle despite reminders. Poy said she had unresolved issues with Mook over messages she felt had defamed her, and joined in after seeing the others assault her. She admitted to striking Mook’s face, pointing to a broken fingernail as evidence.

Related Articles

A journalist who visited Mook’s home found she lives with Boonmee and a three year old relative. Boonmee said she only learned of the assault after neighbours told her about Mook’s fractured skull. Mook had already dropped out of school due to persistent bullying.

Boonmee said she intends to press charges, calling the attack excessive and unjust, and noted she had never once physically disciplined Mook herself.

Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers | Thaiger Crime News

Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers

53 seconds ago
Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt

42 minutes ago
Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital | Thaiger South Thailand News

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital

1 hour ago
Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork

2 hours ago
Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact

2 hours ago
Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny

20 hours ago
Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam

23 hours ago
Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion

23 hours ago
Newborn&#8217;s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Newborn’s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom

1 day ago
Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Severe weather warning issued for 40 Thai provinces

1 day ago
Finland tops World Happiness Report in 2026, Thailand slips 3 places | Thaiger Thailand News

Finland tops World Happiness Report in 2026, Thailand slips 3 places

2 days ago
Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man rapes and blackmails ex-girlfriend over unpaid debt

2 days ago
Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese man blacklisted for filing fake theft to Chiang Mai police

2 days ago
Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket&#8217;s Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman attacked by transwomen on Phuket’s Bangla Road

2 days ago
SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening | Thaiger Bangkok News

SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening

2 days ago
Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya

2 days ago
Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown

2 days ago
Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya

2 days ago
Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August | Thaiger Bangkok News

Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August

2 days ago
How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand? | Thaiger Automotive

How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand?

2 days ago
Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol

3 days ago
Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight

3 days ago
6 reasons you can be denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

6 reasons you can be denied entry into Thailand

3 days ago
Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026

3 days ago
Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case | Thaiger Crime News

Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: March 22, 2026, 11:15 AM
130 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.