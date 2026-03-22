Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 15 year old girl in Saraburi suffered a fractured skull after being beaten by a group of four teenagers, reportedly over an unpaid debt of 90 baht for a shirt.

The victim, known by the pseudonym Mook, was found with bruising across her face and body. She is currently receiving treatment at Saraburi Hospital. Her 58 year old grandmother, Boonmee Thipprasert, who collects recyclables for a living, said she could not afford to visit but vowed to seek justice.

A 19-second clip of the assault circulated online, showing Mook on the ground as four attackers took turns assaulting her.

Police from Saraburi Mueang Police Station identified the scene as being under motorway No. 6 in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict, Saraburi. The four suspects were identified by pseudonyms: Four, a 14 year old “tom” girl; Min, 13; Dear, 14; and Poy, 17. All are minors. Officers are gathering evidence for legal proceedings and conducted preliminary questioning to establish a motive.

Investigators found the group had communicated via the Line app, during which insults were exchanged and a meeting was arranged at the location. Poy reportedly instructed another girl to bring Mook there. When the discussion broke down, the situation turned violent.

Min told police she initiated the confrontation due to a long-running grievance with Mook, who had allegedly insulted her in the past. The two had previously been friends before tensions escalated after Mook accused Min of inappropriate behaviour.

Four said her motive was the unpaid 90 baht debt for a shirt that Mook had repeatedly failed to settle despite reminders. Poy said she had unresolved issues with Mook over messages she felt had defamed her, and joined in after seeing the others assault her. She admitted to striking Mook’s face, pointing to a broken fingernail as evidence.

A journalist who visited Mook’s home found she lives with Boonmee and a three year old relative. Boonmee said she only learned of the assault after neighbours told her about Mook’s fractured skull. Mook had already dropped out of school due to persistent bullying.

Boonmee said she intends to press charges, calling the attack excessive and unjust, and noted she had never once physically disciplined Mook herself.