Minor Myanmar aftershock causes evacuations in Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today confirmed that a minor aftershock from an earthquake in Myanmar will not affect Thailand. Today, March 31, at 11.08am, tremors were felt in several tall buildings across Bangkok, causing temporary evacuations.

The TMD reported that the aftershock was minor and would not impact Thailand. Earlier that day, residents in various parts of Bangkok experienced shaking in high-rise buildings, prompting immediate evacuations.

In a notable incident, a loud cracking sound was heard, and pieces of plaster fell before the building A at the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road subsided in Thung Song Hong, Lak Si district, leading to a chaotic evacuation.

The building houses several key government agencies, including the Constitutional Court, Don Mueang Kwaeng Court, the Central Bankruptcy Court, the Department of Probation, and other government offices.

Reports indicate that as some staff returned to work, a loud cracking sound was heard in certain areas of the building, followed by chunks of concrete falling from the structure. Additionally, it was observed that the section of the building housing the Central Bankruptcy Court appeared to be sinking and tilting.

In response, an immediate announcement was made over the building’s public address system, instructing all personnel to evacuate. Officials have yet to provide further details, as an official inspection is underway to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Despite the disruption, the TMD reassured the public that there was no significant threat to the country from the aftershocks originating in Myanmar, reported KhaoSod.

According to the prime minister’s statement on X, officials have confirmed there was no earthquake in Thailand, and aftershocks from Myanmar have had no impact on the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Officials stated that the cracks prompting evacuations were pre-existing and not caused by recent seismic activity. In line with the Bangkok governor’s directive, building owners must conduct urgent inspections to determine whether the cracks are old, existing, or new.

Officials urge property owners to ensure structural safety before reopening buildings. Those unsure of their findings should seek evaluations from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning or the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

While evacuation decisions remain at the discretion of personal organisations, officials stress that such actions should be based on verified information from official government sources, reported @ingshin X.

In response to reports of people evacuating buildings at this time, I have checked with all relevant authorities and have confirmed the following: 1. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, there has been no earthquake in Thailand. The aftershocks from Myanmar have no… — Ing Shin (@ingshin) March 31, 2025