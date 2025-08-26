Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz

Phuket’s tourist roads are under the spotlight after police revealed more than 17,000 foreigners have already been fined this year for driving without a licence.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sinlert Sukhum confirmed the staggering figure at a provincial meeting yesterday, August 25, chaired by Governor Sophon Suwannarat at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Between August 1 and 22 alone, police recorded 1,423 cases of unlicensed driving and 172 cases of riders without helmets: a total of 1,769 offences in just three weeks.

“So far this year, 2,261 Thai nationals and 17,705 foreigners have been caught driving without a licence. We also check and fine drivers, and take legal action against those who rent vehicles and allow unlicensed drivers to drive.”

Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert added that last year, more than 20,000 foreigners were fined for the same offence, and this year, Russians made up the largest group of offenders.

The penalties range from fines to vehicle seizures, with police saying the aim is not just punishment but prevention.

“This is a measure we have been enforcing since last year to determine whether foreigners driving in Phuket have licences.”

Loading…

Despite the high number of violations, Sinlert said there were signs of improvement in road safety behaviour among expats and tourists.

“So far, I believe foreigners have improved their behaviour in terms of wearing helmets while driving. I believe there have been results in arrests and improved behaviour.”

As part of wider efforts to improve safety, police and local law enforcement are also upgrading accident-prone areas.

The Phuket News reported that one key project is the installation of a new traffic light system at the busy Baan Noen intersection in front of Phuket International Airport, which Sinlert confirmed is expected to be operational early next month.

The island, popular with Russians, Chinese and European holidaymakers, has long struggled with the sight of tourists wobbling through traffic on rented scooters without helmets or licences. Police insist the crackdown is necessary to reduce accidents and protect both visitors and locals.