Passenger’s complaint ignites fresh debate over taxi scams

Bright Choomanee
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video)
Picture courtesy of @auppatam1 TikTok

A Bangkok resident experienced a surprising encounter when a taxi driver, who initially agreed to use the meter, later demanded a fixed fare of 200 baht. It was subsequently revealed that the driver lacked both a driving licence and a taxi ID.

This incident, which spread rapidly on social media, has brought renewed attention to the issue of taxi regulation within the city.

The passenger, posting about the event on TikTok under the username @auppatam1, reported that the driver started the journey with the meter running. However, shortly after departing from a shopping mall, the driver insisted on a fixed fee. When the passenger rejected this demand, the driver stopped the car and asked him to leave.

The situation intensified when the passenger requested to see the driver’s licence or public transport ID, only to learn that the driver had no such documents. Additionally, the driver admitted that the vehicle’s registration had expired.

Upon exiting the taxi, the passenger photographed the licence plate for evidence, which led to an aggressive confrontation from the driver. The passenger then contacted the police for assistance.

The video of this incident quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism from the online community. Many expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of enforcement, citing such behaviour as a primary reason for avoiding taxis in Bangkok.

The incident has prompted renewed calls for stricter checks and penalties for drivers operating without proper licences.

In similar news, a frustrated Phuket tourist has once again fallen prey to an overcharging taxi, this time via the Grab app. Although he booked a ride at a fixed rate of 264 baht, he was unexpectedly slapped with an extra 100-baht surcharge partway through the journey, leaving him angry and questioning Grab’s safeguards against customer exploitation.

The incident happened on March 12, when the tourist booked a red-and-yellow taxi through Grab for a one-way trip from Bangtao to Patong. At 1.35pm, he boarded the taxi, and his card was charged the confirmed fare. However, at 2.18pm, while still en route, the driver sneakily added a 100-baht charge to his card without notifying him.

