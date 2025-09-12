U-turn project slashes road deaths to zero in Phuket

A road safety project in Phuket has transformed a dangerous highway, cutting fatalities to zero in a key area through joint efforts by local and international partners.

The dramatic turnaround stems from the Safe & Seamless U-Turn initiative launched on Thepkrasattri Road (Route 402), Phuket’s busiest and most notorious thoroughfare, renowned for its deadly crashes and congestion.

Formally handed over to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat yesterday, September 11, the project was led by Rotary District 3330 and Patong Rotary Club in collaboration with the UK-based Safer Roads Foundation (SRF).

Route 402 connects Phang Nga and Phuket International Airport to the island’s main tourist areas and is infamous for its blackspots, particularly around eight U-turns and the Heroines Monument. Between 2019 and 2024, these locations saw over 340 injuries and 30 deaths.

To combat the danger, SRF joined forces with ThaiHealth, the Phuket Accident Prevention Network, and local agencies, including the Phuket Highways Office, Phuket Provincial Police, and Phuket Land Transport Office.

The pilot project installed physical barriers and cones to separate U-turn traffic and shut the Ban Kian intersection in Thalang to ease congestion. The changes not only improved safety but also helped speed up traffic.

According to an official report at the handover event, the results have been staggering: not a single death has been recorded in the trial zone since implementation. Travel times from Mueang Mai to Koh Kaew have dropped by around 10 minutes, and ambulance response times from Thalang Hospital have halved.

Public sentiment reflects the success. A recent survey showed that 90.5% of people supported the changes, two-thirds felt safer, and 40% reported quicker commutes.

“The project shows how international cooperation and community action can save lives,” said Governor Sophon. “It will not only improve safety and efficiency in Phuket, but also provide a model for other provinces across Thailand.”

Riding on the pilot’s success, SRF is funding a 6.23 million baht upgrade to make the improvements permanent, including enhancements around the Heroines Monument, reported The Phuket News.