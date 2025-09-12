Former Bangkok governor sworn in as new party-list MP

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 12, 2025
63 1 minute read
Photo of Police General Aswin Kwanmuang courtesy of Bangkok Post

A familiar face is back in politics after a high-profile former Bangkok governor took the oath as one of three new MPs sworn into Thailand’s House of Representatives this week.

The appointments were officially confirmed in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, September 9, following recent resignations that left vacant party-list seats in the Pheu Thai and United Thai Nation (UTN) parties.

According to three announcements signed by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the new MPs are Rungruang Pitayasiri from Pheu Thai, Tipanan Sirichana and Police General Aswin Kwanmuang from UTN.

Photo of Tipanan Sirichana courtesy of @Skyboyz15 via X
Photo of Rungruang Pitayasiri courtesy of Matichon

Rungruang fills the seat left by Noppadon Pattama, who resigned from Parliament on September 6. Tipanan and Aswin replace Suchart Chomklin and Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, who stepped down on September 8.

Both Suchart and Thanakorn are tipped to take roles in the new Cabinet under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Pol. Gen. Aswin, who reported to Parliament on Wednesday, September 10, said he was committed to working “constructively for the benefit of the nation and the public.”

Commenting on PM Anutin’s plan to dissolve the House within four months, Aswin said he saw no problem with the proposal and believed both government and opposition shared a common aim: national prosperity and improved welfare for the people.

Aswin also touched on his former role as Bangkok governor, using the opportunity to highlight the city’s persistent flood issues, according to Bangkok Post.

He acknowledged the difficulties facing current governor Chadchart Sittipunt, pointing out that Bangkok’s geography and insufficient drainage capacity continue to be major challenges.

During his own time in office, Aswin said, efforts were made to improve the capital’s drainage tunnels and develop water bank projects, but he admitted more work was needed.

“The problem has not been fully solved, but there was progress during my term.”

