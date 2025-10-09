Sky Angkor cancellations disrupt Bangkok-Phnom Penh travel

Flight disruptions impact tourism and business across two nations

Photo courtesy of ch-aviation

Travellers flying between Bangkok and Phnom Penh were hit by unexpected cancellations and delays from Sky Angkor Airlines, disrupting plans and itineraries.

The disruption stemmed from the airline’s operations at Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh. According to data from FlightAware, three flights: SWM672, SWM673, and SWM675 were cancelled, and three others experienced significant delays, impacting roughly 30% of the carrier’s operations for the day.

Flight SWM672, scheduled to depart Phnom Penh at 7.30am local time today, October 9, never left the tarmac. Its return leg, SWM673, due to depart Bangkok at 9.45am, was also scrapped. A later outbound flight from Bangkok, SWM675, was similarly cancelled.

The ripple effect was felt by business and leisure travellers alike, many of whom rely on the busy Bangkok–Phnom Penh corridor for onward journeys across Southeast Asia. Suvarnabhumi, one of Asia’s busiest airports, saw added congestion and frustration as passengers attempted to rebook or reroute their travel.

Photo of Suvarnabhumi Airport courtesy of Agoda

Phnom Penh’s Techo International Airport, though smaller, serves as a major entry point into Cambodia and a gateway to iconic destinations such as Angkor Wat and other cultural landmarks. The cancellations risk stalling momentum in Cambodia’s growing tourism sector.

The airline has not issued a formal statement regarding the cause of the disruption, but is expected to offer affected passengers alternative flights or refunds, according to Travel and Tour World.

Passengers are advised to check directly with Sky Angkor Airlines for rebooking options, compensation policies, and updates via the airline’s app or official channels.

Those facing overnight delays are encouraged to explore nearby accommodation, with many hotels near both airports offering special rates for stranded travellers.

The Bangkok–Phnom Penh route is a vital artery for tourism and commerce, and prolonged disruptions could have a knock-on effect on hotel bookings, tour schedules, and broader regional travel plans.

Both Thailand and Cambodia rely heavily on tourism as a pillar of economic growth, and aviation hiccups like this underline the fragility of cross-border travel post-pandemic.

Sky Angkor cancellations disrupt Bangkok-Phnom Penh travel

