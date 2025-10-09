Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket

Police are searching for a thief who stole a speedboat from a travel agency and later abandoned it at sea off Nai Yang Beach in Phuket.

The company asked local news page Phuket Times to report on the stolen speedboat, named Kantee, yesterday, October 8, in hopes of finding clues to its whereabouts. The boat was stolen at around 11.40pm on Tuesday, October 7, while it was moored at the Asia Marina Pier on Sire Island.

According to the report, a staff member from the company visited the pier to refuel the boat but discovered it was missing. The worker then reviewed security camera footage and saw an unidentified man boarding the vessel at night. The thief reportedly released the anchor and drove the boat away.

Many netizens commented on the incident, questioning why no staff were stationed near the boat and how the thief was able to access the vessel so easily.

Some users also claimed to have seen the stolen speedboat floating in the sea off Nai Yang Beach.

Later, the Phuket Times confirmed these reports, stating that the speedboat had indeed been abandoned there, though no trace of the thief was found. The travel agency has since retrieved the vessel and filed a complaint with local police to track down the suspect.

The company urged anyone with information about the incident to contact local police or the agency directly at 092-249-1215.

A similar case was reported in Pattaya on September 16, when police tracked down and arrested three men who stole a speedboat worth 2.2 million baht from a recycling factory owner.

One of the suspects claimed that they did not steal the vessel, but they had already agreed on the sale of the boat with the factory owner.

The stolen vessel was recovered after being repainted at a boat repair shop. The shop owner claimed he had serviced the boat without knowing it was stolen.