Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues

Thailand and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing border security and regional stability at the 117th Thai-Malaysian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, held yesterday at the Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel.

The high-level meeting yesterday, September 3, co-chaired by Major General Apinan Chaemchaeng, Commander of the 5th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. Dato’ Hj Fazal bin Hj Abdul Rahman, Commander of Malaysia’s 2nd Infantry Division, centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Attended by key officials from both nations, the gathering included military, police, customs, immigration, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs representatives from Thailand, with Malaysian counterparts from the Border Defence Force and related security agencies. The talks focused on enhancing joint operations and intelligence-sharing to tackle critical issues such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal immigration, and goods smuggling.

In a statement following the discussions, the Royal Thai Army said that the talks were conducted in a spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. Both sides underscored the importance of consistent communication and collaboration at all levels, including government, military, and border officials, in securing not just physical borders but fostering cultural exchanges and good relations between communities along the border.

The meeting further highlighted the essential role of the RBC mechanism, which continues to promote cross-border cooperation while enhancing security efforts in the region. Both nations agreed that the RBC plays a pivotal role in building sustainable peace and stability, contributing significantly to regional prosperity.

As a significant development, Thailand and Malaysia confirmed that the next RBC meeting, the 118th, will be hosted by Malaysia in the first half of next year, reported The Phuket News.

The successful outcome of this latest meeting has reinforced the confidence of both parties in the RBC’s capacity to address shared challenges and create a foundation for a peaceful and prosperous future along their borders.

This strengthened collaboration is seen as a vital step in securing the region against transnational crime and ensuring the long-term safety and stability of both nations.

With an emphasis on mutual understanding and trust, Thailand and Malaysia’s continued partnership is poised to have a lasting positive impact on the region’s security landscape.