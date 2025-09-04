Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues

Top officials meet in Phuket to boost joint operations and tackle regional security threats

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
55 1 minute read
Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of กองทัพภาคที่ 4 Facebook

Thailand and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing border security and regional stability at the 117th Thai-Malaysian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, held yesterday at the Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel.

The high-level meeting yesterday, September 3, co-chaired by Major General Apinan Chaemchaeng, Commander of the 5th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. Dato’ Hj Fazal bin Hj Abdul Rahman, Commander of Malaysia’s 2nd Infantry Division, centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Attended by key officials from both nations, the gathering included military, police, customs, immigration, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs representatives from Thailand, with Malaysian counterparts from the Border Defence Force and related security agencies. The talks focused on enhancing joint operations and intelligence-sharing to tackle critical issues such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal immigration, and goods smuggling.

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | News by Thaiger

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | News by Thaiger

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | News by Thaiger

In a statement following the discussions, the Royal Thai Army said that the talks were conducted in a spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. Both sides underscored the importance of consistent communication and collaboration at all levels, including government, military, and border officials, in securing not just physical borders but fostering cultural exchanges and good relations between communities along the border.

Related Articles

The meeting further highlighted the essential role of the RBC mechanism, which continues to promote cross-border cooperation while enhancing security efforts in the region. Both nations agreed that the RBC plays a pivotal role in building sustainable peace and stability, contributing significantly to regional prosperity.

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | News by Thaiger

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | News by Thaiger

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | News by Thaiger

As a significant development, Thailand and Malaysia confirmed that the next RBC meeting, the 118th, will be hosted by Malaysia in the first half of next year, reported The Phuket News.

The successful outcome of this latest meeting has reinforced the confidence of both parties in the RBC’s capacity to address shared challenges and create a foundation for a peaceful and prosperous future along their borders.

This strengthened collaboration is seen as a vital step in securing the region against transnational crime and ensuring the long-term safety and stability of both nations.

With an emphasis on mutual understanding and trust, Thailand and Malaysia’s continued partnership is poised to have a lasting positive impact on the region’s security landscape.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Malaysia boost cooperation on border security issues

5 minutes ago
Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand builds 16-kilometres fence amid Cambodia border tensions

6 minutes ago
Phichit monk accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit monk accused of sexually assaulting at least 3 boys

15 minutes ago
Tensions escalate as Thai officials demand Cambodians to leave illegal settlements (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Tensions escalate as Thai officials demand Cambodians to leave illegal settlements (video)

26 minutes ago
15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival&#8217;s TikTok profile | Thaiger Thailand News

15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival’s TikTok profile

52 minutes ago
Chon Buri&#8217;s Takhian Tia signs MOU to fight drugs in schools | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri’s Takhian Tia signs MOU to fight drugs in schools

2 hours ago
Police intercept illegal transport of 71 Myanmar nationals in Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Police intercept illegal transport of 71 Myanmar nationals in Tak

2 hours ago
New non-stop Mumbai to Phuket flight opens doors for tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

New non-stop Mumbai to Phuket flight opens doors for tourists

2 hours ago
Man arrested for indecent acts against woman with disability in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for indecent acts against woman with disability in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
Bangkok taxi passenger injured in random shooting, suspect blames mental illness | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi passenger injured in random shooting, suspect blames mental illness

3 hours ago
Police bust drug ring in Bangkok, seizing assets over 13 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust drug ring in Bangkok, seizing assets over 13 million baht

3 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s beach camping proposal faces opposition from tourists | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s beach camping proposal faces opposition from tourists

3 hours ago
Thai man shoots motorcyclist in Trang, mistaking victim for thief | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shoots motorcyclist in Trang, mistaking victim for thief

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s aviation authority may lift Nok Air flight suspension | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand’s aviation authority may lift Nok Air flight suspension

3 hours ago
Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget

4 hours ago
Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo

4 hours ago
Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request

4 hours ago
Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala&#8217;s Betong district | Thaiger South Thailand News

Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala’s Betong district

4 hours ago
2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Political showdown: Thailand&#8217;s House to vote on new PM tomorrow | Thaiger Politics News

Political showdown: Thailand’s House to vote on new PM tomorrow

4 hours ago
Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell

5 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist

20 hours ago
Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea | Thaiger Politics News

Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

21 hours ago
Phuket NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.