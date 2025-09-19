Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab

Police intervened at Phuket’s main cruise port after local taxi drivers blocked an outside cab from collecting tourists, sparking a tense standoff.

The confrontation erupted at about 3pm at Phuket Deep Sea Port in Wichit, shortly after the Genting Dream cruise liner arrived with 4,200 foreign tourists. According to police, around 60 community taxi drivers gathered at the pier and began inspecting vehicles, allowing only their designated drivers to collect travellers.

Tensions escalated when the group confronted a driver from outside their network who attempted to pick up passengers. Police officers, led by Wichit Police Superintendent Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, were quickly dispatched to the scene to prevent violence.

Witnesses said the drivers positioned themselves on both sides of the port entrance, effectively controlling which taxis could access arriving tourists. The blockade left some visitors uncertain about how they would reach their destinations, though no reports emerged of tourists being directly threatened.

Col. Somsak said officers mediated between the two groups, urging restraint and emphasising the need to avoid disrupting Phuket’s crucial tourism industry. He confirmed the standoff ended peacefully, with no injuries or property damage.

“Both parties agreed to disperse and continue their talks in an appropriate forum. Police will maintain a presence to ensure there are no further incidents.”

The clash highlights ongoing friction between Phuket’s taxi groups and outside operators, a recurring dispute on the tourism-reliant island over transport control. Previous confrontations have drawn criticism from both Thai officials and foreign visitors, who often express frustration over limited transport choices and inflated fares.

Police have repeatedly attempted to regulate taxi operations at Phuket’s tourist hubs, including the airport, Patong, and major piers, but conflicts continue to surface when outside drivers enter zones controlled by local groups, reported The Phuket News.

For now, officials say they will work to prevent further disruptions while encouraging negotiations between rival operators.