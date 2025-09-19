Pattaya police bag award for teaming up with locals

City initiative praised for uniting residents and law enforcement

Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police in Pattaya have been honoured with a national award for launching a project that builds community cooperation to strengthen crime prevention efforts.

The initiative, launched by Pattaya City Police Station, focuses on building a network where residents and police work together to tackle crime and improve safety in the city. It was singled out from more than 1,400 police stations nationwide as a standout model for community cooperation.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the project was awarded Excellent, 3rd Place by the Royal Thai Police (RTP), cementing its place as one of the top community policing strategies in the country. The accolade highlights how Pattaya officers have moved beyond traditional enforcement to create a more collaborative approach with residents.

Police officials described the recognition as a major milestone for the city. They emphasised that the award reflects not just police efforts, but also the willingness of Pattaya’s diverse community to engage directly in crime prevention.

Stronger Together has focused on practical solutions, including setting up crime watch groups, hosting community meetings, and developing partnerships with local businesses and organisations. Officers say these measures have boosted trust, encouraged reporting of incidents, and reduced barriers between law enforcement and the public.

The award ceremony will take place on September 25 at 10am at the Sriyanont Conference Room inside the RTP Headquarters in Bangkok. Police General Kittirat Phantuphet, Commissioner-General of the RTP, will present the honours in person.

For Pattaya police, the recognition is both a reward and a challenge. With crime prevention becoming more complex in a bustling tourist destination, maintaining strong ties with residents and business owners is crucial to keeping the city safe.

Local officers have pledged to continue expanding the programme, with plans to include more community training sessions and digital reporting tools in the near future. The station says the award serves as motivation to strengthen cooperation even further, reported The Pattaya News.

The achievement also shines a spotlight on Pattaya’s ongoing attempts to balance its reputation as an entertainment hub with efforts to improve public order. Police insist that the formula of shared responsibility between law enforcement and the public is the way forward.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal13 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025
