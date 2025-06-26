Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed

The director of Phuket International Airport reported that a suspicious motorcycle found at the airport had been destroyed after being confirmed as containing explosives. This did not affect flight operations, and flights continued as usual.

Monchai Tahanod, director of Phuket Airport, stated that at 3.40pm yesterday, June 25, Phuket Provincial Police coordinated the arrest of a suspect with a plot targeting the airport. Intelligence from officers indicated suspicious items hidden in a motorcycle, which was abandoned about 200 metres from the passenger terminal.

The Region 8 Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit initially investigated, with K9 dogs confirming the presence of an explosive device. Despite initial attempts to disarm the device, uncertainty about additional circuitry led to the decision to safely destroy the explosive.

The suspicious motorcycle was found parked at Phuket Airport, prompting the EOD unit to quickly assess and neutralise the threat. Monchai explained that the airport had restricted access to certain areas to ensure safety during the operation.

Despite some minor inconveniences, airport operations remained unaffected, with flights proceeding as normal. Passengers were advised to allow extra time for travel due to heavy traffic near the airport.

In similar news, in Ratsada, Phuket, a homemade bomb disguised as a large garland exploded in a residential garden on the afternoon of June 13, leaving two people with minor injuries. Police suspect a group of teenagers may have planted the device and are actively searching for those involved.

The explosion was reported to Phuket police around 5.35pm. Officers from Phuket City Police, bomb disposal experts, and forensic teams quickly responded to the scene on Ratsadanuson Road.

At the residence, investigators discovered remains of four homemade explosives placed in water-filled car tyres. The bomb squad safely collected the fragments for further forensic examination. The two injured individuals, relatives of the homeowner, suffered minor leg injuries from shrapnel.