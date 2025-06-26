Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed

Bomb squad neutralises threat as heightened security reassures travellers

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
58 1 minute read
Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The director of Phuket International Airport reported that a suspicious motorcycle found at the airport had been destroyed after being confirmed as containing explosives. This did not affect flight operations, and flights continued as usual.

Monchai Tahanod, director of Phuket Airport, stated that at 3.40pm yesterday, June 25, Phuket Provincial Police coordinated the arrest of a suspect with a plot targeting the airport. Intelligence from officers indicated suspicious items hidden in a motorcycle, which was abandoned about 200 metres from the passenger terminal.

The Region 8 Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit initially investigated, with K9 dogs confirming the presence of an explosive device. Despite initial attempts to disarm the device, uncertainty about additional circuitry led to the decision to safely destroy the explosive.

The suspicious motorcycle was found parked at Phuket Airport, prompting the EOD unit to quickly assess and neutralise the threat. Monchai explained that the airport had restricted access to certain areas to ensure safety during the operation.

Despite some minor inconveniences, airport operations remained unaffected, with flights proceeding as normal. Passengers were advised to allow extra time for travel due to heavy traffic near the airport.

Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

In similar news, in Ratsada, Phuket, a homemade bomb disguised as a large garland exploded in a residential garden on the afternoon of June 13, leaving two people with minor injuries. Police suspect a group of teenagers may have planted the device and are actively searching for those involved.

The explosion was reported to Phuket police around 5.35pm. Officers from Phuket City Police, bomb disposal experts, and forensic teams quickly responded to the scene on Ratsadanuson Road.

Related Articles

At the residence, investigators discovered remains of four homemade explosives placed in water-filled car tyres. The bomb squad safely collected the fragments for further forensic examination. The two injured individuals, relatives of the homeowner, suffered minor leg injuries from shrapnel.

Latest Thailand News
Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes Education

Amnuay Silpa School among finalists for World’s Best School Prizes

4 seconds ago
Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed Phuket News

Explosive motorcycle at Phuket Airport safely destroyed

9 minutes ago
People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move Bangkok News

People’s Party wavers on Bhumjaithai’s shock no-confidence move

19 minutes ago
Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya Thailand News

Legless British tourist sprawls sparks mile-long jam in Pattaya

31 minutes ago
73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium Bangkok News

73 year old woman falls to death from Bangkok condominium

39 minutes ago
EC Markets makes waves at the iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol Finance

EC Markets makes waves at the iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol

43 minutes ago
Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya Pattaya News

Bolt from the blue: Knifeman clash sparks soi showdown in Pattaya

52 minutes ago
Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks Thailand News

Paetongtarn visits Sa Kaeo for border security and crime talks

1 hour ago
Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions Bangkok News

Bangkok cops arrest major drug dealer, seizing drugs worth millions

1 hour ago
Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar Pattaya News

Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar

1 hour ago
Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill Bangkok News

Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill

1 hour ago
Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms to hit 50 Thai provinces, warnings issued

2 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves trio bloodied in late-night Pattaya smash

2 hours ago
Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya Pattaya News

Market row turns ugly as perfume punks brawl in Pattaya

2 hours ago
2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong Phuket News

2 rescued from ravine after motorbike crash near Patong

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids Thailand News

Chiang Rai café caught serving kratom tea to schoolkids

18 hours ago
Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani Thailand News

Black kitten survives 240km ride under car and finds forever home in Udon Thani

18 hours ago
MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit Thailand News

MP Rangsiman wins defamation case against ex-senator Upakit

18 hours ago
Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust Pattaya News

Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust

18 hours ago
Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush Cannabis News

Thailand’s cannabis crackdown: New rules could kill the green rush

18 hours ago
Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police Crime News

Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police

19 hours ago
Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July Thailand News

Bhumjaithai’s no-confidence motion delayed until July

19 hours ago
Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty Crime News

Thai businessman loses 22 million baht to mistress, posing as royalty

19 hours ago
Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict Phuket News

Phuket deputy mayor jailed for corruption, 4 others appeal verdict

19 hours ago
English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students Crime News

English teacher in Nonthaburi arrested for indecent conduct with students

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x