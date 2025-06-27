Phuket airport tightens security, passengers urged to arrive early

Phuket airport is on high alert following the discovery of an explosive device hidden in an abandoned motorcycle on its premises. Passengers are urged to arrive at least two hours early from today, as security measures have been tightened in the aftermath of the threat.

The warning comes after bomb experts successfully neutralised the device found on Wednesday night, June 25. The device was discovered by security personnel in a motorcycle abandoned at the airport. This alarming discovery prompted the immediate defusing of two more explosives found at Promthep Cape and Patong Beach in a series of coordinated efforts.

Authorities have also moved all abandoned motorcycles at the airport to the Sakhu Police Station for safety. Owners of these vehicles are now required to show their vehicle registration and identification cards to collect their bikes. The airport has stressed the importance of passengers strictly adhering to all orders imposed by security and police.

The heightened security measures come after two suspects, Sulaiman Kacha and Muhama Wadeng, were arrested on Tuesday in Mueang district of Phang Nga province. Both suspects are from Pattani province, and their arrests are believed to be connected to the explosive devices found at the airport and other locations.

Yesterday, June 26, security forces raided four locations in Mae Lan district, Pattani, following a mobile phone video found on Sulaiman’s device. The footage allegedly showed him practising shooting in an orchard belonging to a man named Ismael and his son Muhammad. The raid led to the capture of Muhammad and two other suspects, although the orchard owner, Ismael, remains at large, reported Bangkok Post.

Police continue to interrogate the suspects as they work to uncover the full extent of the plot. While no injuries were reported, the discovery of these bombs has shaken the community, and authorities have emphasised the need for vigilance in the area.

For those travelling to Phuket, officials are advising extra caution and are encouraging passengers to plan for longer security checks. With the ongoing investigations and heightened alert levels, it’s crucial to allow ample time for all airport procedures.