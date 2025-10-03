Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa

A Russian man was found dead at a villa in Phuket after being pulled from a pool, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances.

The 58 year old tourist was discovered lying face-up and wet on a bed inside his private accommodation in a housing estate in Rawai. Police were alerted to the scene at 11am yesterday, October 2, and arrived with forensic experts to inspect the property.

According to his wife, she last saw her husband at around 7am before going back to sleep. She was later woken up at approximately 10am by the housekeeper, who informed her that the man had been found in the pool.

The housekeeper, whose name was not released, reportedly pulled the man from the water and placed him on the bed before calling emergency services.

Responding officers from Chalong Police Station, along with Phuket Forensic Police and a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital, inspected the scene and confirmed there were no signs of physical assault or struggle in the room or on the man’s body, reported The Phuket News.

“The investigation is ongoing. We have not found any evidence of foul play at this stage,” said Police Colonel Rungrit Rattanaphakdee, Superintendent of Chalong Police.

The man’s body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Police have recorded the case for further investigation and are continuing to gather witness statements and review security footage in the area.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending official notification of his family.

In similar news, police in Patong have launched an investigation after a 31 year old American tourist was found dead in his hotel room on Nanai Road.

The man, who had travelled from California and checked in alone, was scheduled to check out on the morning his body was discovered. When hotel staff failed to reach him, they entered the room and found him unresponsive.