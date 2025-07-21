Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa

A naked Russian man reportedly climbed onto the roof of a villa on Nai Thon Beach in Phuket before jumping off and dying on Saturday, July 19.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation and officers from Chalong Police Station responded to the incident at a villa on Nai Thon Beach in Phuket’s Rawai subdistrict after being alerted by the man’s friends. The deceased was identified as a Russian national, 36 year old Khushang.

Upon arrival, officers found Khushang lying lifeless on the ground outside the accommodation. He was naked and covered in blood.

According to his friends, Khushang had been intoxicated and agitated. He reportedly attacked each friend who attempted to calm him down. He then removed his clothes, climbed onto the villa’s roof, and jumped.

The friends also shared a video of themselves negotiating with Khushang and convincing him to come down from the roof with the rescuers.

A medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital performed an initial autopsy at the scene before transferring the body for further examination.

His friends did not specify what had occurred before his outburst. It remains unclear whether alcohol or another type of intoxicant was involved. Police are working to contact his family through the Russian embassy.

This follows another recent disturbance involving a naked foreigner in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district. In that case, an American man jumped into a drainage system and became trapped. He refused help from the rescue team, complicating the operation.

After eventually being pulled from the sewer, he bit one of the rescuers on the wrist, damaging her watch in the process. The motive behind his behaviour remains unknown.

Additionally, another Russian man caused alarm in Phuket two weeks ago after smashing a dormitory window and jumping off the building while naked. He was taken to a hospital for a health check and treatment.

Police found no drugs or illegal substances in his room, and the cause of his erratic behaviour also remains undetermined.