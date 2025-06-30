Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition

Crackdown intensifies as island police root out hidden threats

Bright Choomanee
June 30, 2025
Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition
Picture courtesy of Phuket City Police

A 24 year old man from Satun province has been detained in Phuket for possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition. This arrest is part of ongoing security measures in the area aimed at enhancing public safety.

On June 27, around 9pm, officers from the investigation unit of Phuket City Police Station conducted patrols to monitor suspicious activities. During their patrol in the Koh Siray area, they observed a man acting suspiciously as he left a convenience store.

The man, identified as Phon, was stopped for questioning. A search revealed a homemade .38-calibre pistol and four rounds of ammunition in his possession, reported The Phuket News.

Phon was taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning. He is facing charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition without permission and carrying a firearm in public without proper authorisation or justifiable reason. The legal process is ongoing as part of the province’s continued efforts to ensure public safety.

Picture courtesy of Phuket City Police

In similar news, a Burmese national was apprehended in Phang Nga, southern Thailand, after police discovered him in possession of a homemade firearm and ammunition, following reports from concerned locals about his suspicious behaviour.

Identified only as Ruay, the suspect was found at an unnumbered hut in Village 4 of Lo Yuang subdistrict, Takua Thung district. Residents had previously reported seeing him regularly carrying a weapon.

Around 3.30pm on June 16, officers from Khok Kloi Police Station responded to a tip-off and arrived at the location, where they spotted Ruay walking near the hut with a cream-coloured bag. His nervous demeanour upon noticing the officers raised suspicion, prompting them to search.

Inside the bag, police discovered a homemade Thai-style handgun, four 12-gauge shotgun rounds, and a black leather holster. The items were confiscated as evidence.

