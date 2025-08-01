Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown

Police intercept armed suspect fleeing checkpoint amid fears of youth gang violence

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, August 1, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Central Investigation Bureau Facebook

A 25 year old man has been arrested in Krabi after allegedly attempting to smuggle a loaded handgun into Phuket, with police suspecting he was preparing for a violent clash with rival youth gangs.

Identified only as Natthaphong by Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers, the suspect was stopped during a routine checkpoint operation on Phetkasem Road in Ao Luek district, Krabi, as part of heightened security measures across southern tourist zones.

Natthaphong was reportedly driving a pickup truck and appeared visibly nervous when signalled to stop by Highway Police. Instead of complying, he attempted to speed away, triggering a swift police response that resulted in his vehicle being boxed in and searched.

Officers discovered a loaded .40-calibre semi-automatic pistol, 25 rounds of ammunition, and a black leather holster inside the vehicle. The weapon was found concealed in a compartment within the truck.

When questioned, Natthaphong allegedly admitted he was heading to Phuket and confessed to illegally possessing the firearm. He told police he had never applied for a gun licence and was carrying the weapon for self-defence.

“He said he feared an encounter with a rival gang,” one officer said. “He admitted he had been involved in past disputes with youth groups and felt the need to protect himself.”

The arrest was part of a broader police campaign to crack down on rising tensions among rival gangs operating in southern provinces. Tourist-heavy areas such as Phuket have recently seen a spike in low-level violence, prompting authorities to tighten security across major transport routes.

All seized items, including the firearm, ammunition, and vehicle, were handed over to Ao Luek Police Station for further investigation. Natthaphong now faces multiple charges relating to the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, reported The Phuket News.

Police continue to investigate whether the suspect has links to any organised gang activity in the region. Meanwhile, officers urged the public to report suspicious activity and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining safety in key tourist destinations.

“The public can rest assured that we’re taking every measure to prevent violence and keep our communities safe. We will not tolerate armed threats, especially in areas where tourists and families live and travel.”

Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown

