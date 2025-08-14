Elderly Thai woman’s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin

An elderly Thai woman in the Isaan province of Kalasin offered free food to a female stranger and her family, but later discovered that the woman had stolen 3,000 baht in cash before leaving.

The victim and her husband reported the theft to a community leader yesterday, August 13. The leader then passed the case to officers from the Sahatsakhan Police Station. The crime occurred at the victim’s home in the Sahatsakhan district of Kalasin on August 12.

The victim explained that a family of four, a couple and two children, arrived at her home in the afternoon that day. They tried to sell her a fishing net for 300 baht, but she declined, saying she already had plenty at home.

The suspect persisted, saying they needed money to return to their home province and that they had not eaten since morning because they could not afford food.

Feeling sorry for them, the elderly woman offered them bananas. Concerned this would not be enough, she went to the kitchen to prepare more food. When she returned, the family had gone.

The victim only realised the cash was missing when she later needed it. She reviewed her home’s security camera footage, which showed the female stranger taking her bag, searching for cash, and then placing the bag back in the same spot before the family left on their motorcycle.

Police have yet to identify the suspects or provide further updates on the case.

In a separate incident, another elderly Thai woman in the Isaan province of Udon Thani was targeted in a theft yesterday, August 13. The woman, who runs a lottery stall, said a man bought 50 lottery tickets and was given one extra for free as a goodwill gesture.

The man showed her a transfer slip and left with the 51 tickets. However, when the vendor later checked her bank account, she found no money had been transferred.

The victim and her daughter suspect the thief either used a fake transfer slip or failed to press the confirmation button on the mobile banking application. Police are now working to identify the suspect and summon him for questioning.