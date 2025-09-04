Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget

Cabinet approves major changes to the delayed expressway project, now planned for 2030 completion

September 4, 2025
56
Pictures courtesy of EXAT Facebook

Phuket’s much-anticipated Patong Tunnel project has been given the green light, but with a hefty price tag of 11 billion baht and a new set of roadblocks ahead.

On August 26, the Cabinet approved a major shift in the project’s investment model, paving the way for the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) to take direct control of the construction. The Kathu–Patong section, better known as the Patong Tunnel, will now be constructed under a Design & Build approach, moving away from the failed private-sector investment plan that had originally been approved in January 2022.

The previous plan hit a wall after no private companies were willing to take on the project under the terms offered, leaving the government to foot the bill. Under the new model, EXAT will raise funds either by borrowing or issuing bonds, with support from the Ministry of Finance to secure necessary financing.

The total budget for the Patong Tunnel project is set at 10.96 billion baht, covering both construction and supervision costs. The project includes a 900-metre stretch of elevated roadway, a 1.85-kilometre tunnel, and an additional 1.23 kilometres of elevated road, with four lanes in each direction.

Once completed in 2030, tolls will be charged to motorists, starting at 15 baht for motorcycles and reaching 125 baht for vehicles with over 10 wheels. These rates will increase every five years.

The tunnel will connect Phra Metta Road in Patong to Route 4029 in Kathu, running through the Khao Nakkerd hills. The aim is to ease congestion, reduce travel times, and improve safety along Highway 4029, all while supporting Phuket’s growing tourism and logistics industries.

EXAT has boasted that the new expressway will enhance the island’s infrastructure, improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, and build confidence in the province’s future growth.

As of last month, visible progress on the project was already underway. Land expropriation has been completed, with the Patong Municipality clearing designated sites for construction. By Sunday, September 7, all structures in the area are expected to be demolished, according to The Phuket News.

Despite these advancements, EXAT has yet to clarify when actual construction will begin, and with a completion date now set for 2030, it seems like this project may be far more of a long-term plan than officials originally envisioned.

