Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

Phuket is set to become a global art hotspot as the Thailand Biennale 2025 gears up to showcase a fusion of contemporary creativity and natural beauty. The Ministry of Culture officially launched the event’s first group of participating artists during a press conference at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Thursday, February 27.

With the theme Eternity, the international art festival, running from November 2025 to April 2026, will explore the harmony between humanity and nature through innovative artistic expressions. Organisers aim to position Phuket as a leading creative hub while boosting tourism and the local economy.

Phuket was chosen as the host city for the Biennale’s fourth edition due to its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and world-class infrastructure. The event will bring together 60 artists, with 49 already selected, including 15 Thai and 34 international creatives.

During the announcement, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Prasop Riangngen revealed the first 30 artists, setting the stage for an event that promises to be both visually stunning and thought-provoking. Leading the artistic vision are Arin Rungjang, a 2020 Silpakorn Artist in Visual Arts, and David Teh, supported by curators Marisa Pantharakratchadet and Hera Chan.

The exhibition will span three key zones across Phuket, featuring iconic locations such as Suang Luang (King’s Park), the Old Tantalum Factory, Bang Wad Reservoir, and Sirinat National Park. These venues will serve as platforms for immersive art installations and performances, emphasising environmental consciousness and cultural preservation.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat highlighted the province’s readiness to host the Biennale, with strong backing from government agencies, private businesses, and artist networks. He underscored Phuket’s global reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, further solidifying its status as a top-tier cultural destination.

Renowned Thai artist Arin Rungjang elaborated on the concept ‘Eternal Kalpa,’ which seeks to foster dialogue on sustainability and the delicate balance between human life and the environment. The Biennale will feature a dynamic mix of art installations, live performances, and exhibitions, blending contemporary perspectives with Phuket’s natural and cultural landscapes, reported The Phuket News.

With art lovers, tourists, and cultural figures from around the world expected to attend, the Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025, is set to put Thailand on the global cultural map. Organisers invite the public to immerse themselves in this extraordinary artistic journey and celebrate the island’s everlasting connection between art and nature.