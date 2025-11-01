Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80%

Officials report strong public response and increased store traffic

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 1, 2025, 3:28 PM
70
Pictures courtesy of Thairath

Sales at government-backed Thong Fah shops have surged by 80% after the launch of a subsidy scheme aimed at helping Thais afford essential goods.

Witiya Manee-net, Director of the Department of Internal Trade, confirmed the spike during a recent inspection of a Thong Fah outlet, Kitsawat store, located on Samakkhi Road in Nonthaburi’s Mueang district.

“The response from locals has been overwhelmingly positive. People are using their Khon La Krueng Plus (co-payment scheme) benefits to buy everyday essentials, and they say it’s truly helping them save.”

According to Witiya, over 148,000 Thong Fah stores, more than 90% of the total 150,000 nationwide, have now joined the scheme. The department is also pushing ahead with efforts to expand the initiative to include more low-cost food options.

Out of over 5,000 Thong Fah restaurants, more than 1,500 have already signed up across Bangkok and the provinces. One standout is Poh Jai restaurant in Soi Ari, a favourite for its cheap rice and curry dishes.

To further support participating eateries, the department plans to connect them with producers like the Egg Poultry Association and the Packaged Rice Association to help cut ingredient costs. This will allow restaurants to maintain portion sizes while offering what Witiya described as “satisfying and fairly priced” meals.

However, not all businesses are playing fair.

The department has received five complaints via hotline 1569 about some shops charging different prices for customers paying with Khon La Krueng benefits versus cash. Officials have already been dispatched to investigate the allegations.

“All goods must be sold at the same price, regardless of payment method. Any shop found violating this rule will face legal consequences.”

Penalties under the Goods and Services Price Act include up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both. Shops failing to display clear prices could also be fined up to 10,000 baht, according to KhaoSod.

Despite isolated issues, Witiya thanked most vendors for their cooperation, saying the scheme has played a key role in strengthening the grassroots economy and ensuring everyone can “eat well and affordably.”

