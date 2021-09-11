Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Patong Beach as Phuket sees 4 Covid-19 deaths and hospital beds nearly full. (via LoveAndRoad.com)

A record number of Covid-19 fatalities in Phuket today as last night’s Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report confirmed 4 deaths in 1 day. That marks 17 deaths in one week in Phuket, nearly doubling the total of deaths since the third wave of Covid-19 took hold at the beginning of April.

In the 5 months since the start of the third wave, Phuket had seen a total of 20 deaths from Covid-19, but the 17 deaths in the past 7 days bring the total to 37 fatalities in the province.

The 238 new infections today mark Phuket’s 12th day in a row with infections above 200. Hospital beds also continued to fill without any new beds added, bringing the occupancy rate to over 83%, where 80% was the threshold that was originally considered a high danger to the Phuket Sandbox. In the days before the Sandbox kicked off on July 1, Phuket officials announced that one of the thresholds for reviewing the Sandbox would be a total of 90 new infections over a week period. The last few weeks have seen 7-day totals well in excess of 1,400.

Today marks the second day of less than 20% of all hospital beds currently available for Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, a meeting yesterday called for easing of Sandbox Covid-19 testing and restrictions on drinks and entertainment venues.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 238 +27
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,615 -4
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 6,629 +238
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 37 +4

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 5 -38
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,104 +19

 

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 3,109: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 145 from yesterday
  • 3,796: Total number of people released from medical care, up 205 from yesterday
HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,361 0
Occupied hospital beds 1,963 +48
Available hospital beds 398 -48
Hospital bed occupancy rate 83.14% +2.03%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 337 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 674 +20

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 89: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

 

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST
SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY
1

36

 2

32

 3

21

 4

65

 5

33

 6

40

 7

40
8

81

 9

61

 10

37

 11

104

 12

33

 13

82

 14

109
15

49

 16

50

 17

43

 18

89

 19

129

 20

101

 21

126
22

124

 23

73

 24

156

 25

189

 26

169

 27

209

 28

210
29

162

 30

256

 31

257
SEPTEMBER
1

204

 2

235

 3

242

 4

240
5

241

 6

232

 7

234

 8

219

 9

211

 10

238

 11

 

 

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update didn’t include regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts, so this is the latest information as of September 8. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1,583 cases (+57)
  • Phuket Town – 1,114 (+57)
    • Talad Yai 739, (+38)
    • Talad Neua 375 (+19)
  • Wichit – 575 (+30)
  • Koh Kaew – 327 (+15)
  • Rawai – 219
  • Chalong – 188 (+3)
  • Karon – 62 (+3)
  • Kathu – 291 (+6)
  • Patong – 232
  • Kamala – 73
  • Cherng Talay – 303 (+12)
  • Srisoonthorn – 368 (+10)
  • Thepkrasattri – 247 (+18)
  • Pa Khlok – 107
  • Mai Khao – 73
  • Sakhu – 32 (+2)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-11 10:13
Nearly 90 yet? 🙄
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-11 10:16
6 minutes ago, Lowseasonlover said: I also noticed the nearest 7/11 was closed Yes, they had to close the bar.
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-09-11 10:19
5 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: They have been good at hiding the figures especially with the atk tests! Something not quite right about this, as they did mass testing a couple of weeks ago down there now all of a…
image
Griff1315
2021-09-11 10:19
6 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Nearly 90 yet? 🙄 Come on Bob that was a misprint we all know it was meant to be 90k
image
Bob20
2021-09-11 10:28
8 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Come on Bob that was a misprint we all know it was meant to be 90k Wait for the 8.5m free tests to arrive. That'll do it.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending