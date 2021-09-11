Hua Hin
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
With Covid-19 restrictions being eased a bit and allowing for some domestic movement, Hua Hin has seen an influx of Thai domestic travellers coming for a much-needed holiday. The seaside town in Prachuap Khiri Khan province is seeing a boom but the Vice President of the Thai Hotels Association is advising that the planned reopening for foreigners may do more harm than good and advised delaying the Hua Hin Sandbox-style reopening.
The Hua Hin Recharge was planned for October 1, and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will consider green-lighting the programme soon. But Hua Hin has always been a bigger draw for Thai people looking for a getaway than for foreign tourists. The THA fears that domestic tourists will be scared away by the international reopening plan, similar to the Phuket Sandbox which doesn’t require a full quarantine, but calls for multiple RT-PCR tests and limits the scope of travel for new arrivals.
Domestic Thai tourism has long made up 75% of all tourist revenue in Hua Hin and many fear that the October 1 reopening that hopes to bring a few hundred foreigners back will drive away thousands of domestic tourists. October is a school break time and traditionally a high season as many flock to Hua Hin, an easy trek from Bangkok, for a weekender or short holiday.
The THA suggests letting Thai holiday-goers enjoy their high season and support the tourism economy in Hua Hin by pushing back the international reopening date to December, after the Thai high season. The end of the year will attract the “snowbird” crowd – those who fly south to warmer climates for the winter from places like Germany, the UK, France, Switzerland, and Scandinavia.
Predictions for the schedule the THA suggested hopes to see 1 billion baht a month generated by the Thai domestic high season, especially if travel stimulus programmes like Rao Tiew Duay Kan and Tour Tiew Thai are extended. Then the international reopening is predicted to bring 1.2 billion baht in 3 months later.
They also suggest that Hua Hin an Cha-am should be re-opened simultaneously as many travellers hop between the 2. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had promised that by mid-October the whole country would be reopened to international tourism, but during the censure debates he said that only some areas may reopen with Covid-19 still hindering a full reopening.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Phuket: Record 4 Covid-19 deaths in 1 day, hospitals nearly full
Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours
Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan
Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Island of rubbish: Koh Samui’s pollution problem remains unsolved
Prediction for international travellers to Thailand lowered again
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca
Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
- Pattaya18 hours ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Phuket4 days ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Bangkok18 hours ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca