Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
A Phuket Provincial Hall meeting chaired by 3 advisors to Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow focused on 5 main issues of paramount importance to the people of Phuket and the tourism industry. The 3 advisors listened to the issues and are tasked with delivering details to key federal government officials back in Bangkok including the Deputy Prime Minister to report directly to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The meeting was also attended by key players in the island’s tourism and Covid-19 handling including Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, the director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, and the presidents of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter, and Phuket Tourism Council.
The five issues that were the focus of the meeting addressed Covid and vaccination, as well as the suffering of boutique hotels, entertainment venues, and restaurants that can’t serve alcohol.
1. Covid-19 Outbreak Situation in Phuket
The PPHO discussed generally positive numbers for the Sandbox and therefore proposed several easings of restrictions. They called for a reduction from 3 Covid-19 tests to only 2 tests during the first 14 days after arrival. They also suggested relaxing what constitutes high-risk people to avoid planefuls of people being sent quarantine without being infected.
Recognizing the expenses that most insurance policies won’t cover, the PPHO suggested amending this rule that destroys holidays and adds a huge financial risk to potential travellers.
Their reporting at the meeting explained that Covid-19 daily infection numbers in Phuket are consistently above 200 per day, but are mostly local residents and not tourists. They stated that 85% of infections are mild despite the 11 deaths in the last week, and with only 88 Covid-19 infections out of over 29,000 Phuket Sandbox internationally travellers, the risk is reasonably low.
32 Sandboxers tested positive upon arrival in Phuket, 27 infections were uncovered on their second test a week later, and 6 were found on the final test on day 12/13 after arrival. 24 Sandbox travellers are reported to still be waiting for conclusive confirmation of Covid-19 infection.
2. Third Vaccine Boosters
The meeting discussed the rollout started in Phuket for booster shots as a third vaccine for those who had already received 2 doses. The programme was launched yesterday, focusing on frontline medical workers with a goal of 3,500 boosters in the first round. The third jab is an AstraZeneca vaccine given to those who received 2 Sinovac vaccines previously.
3. Small Hotels Forced to Close
A recent problem for the Sandbox is a long-time grey area in Thai law for small boutiques and buildings operating as hotels. A 3-year amnesty waiver for these small businesses expired last month, and some are seeing their SHA Plus certification cancelled now, forcing them to close. The Phuket Boutique Accommodation Consortium requested again at the meeting that this amnesty be reinstated for 3 more years.
The Covid-19 pandemic has rendered many unable to comply with many rules and forced them to close for Covid-19. But while this amnesty expiration renders them unable to open, they are also no longer eligible for any government relief as the hotel sector is allowed to open even though their individual business cannot.
4. Alcohol Ban
Many business leaders are pushing yet again for the federal government to lift the nationwide alcohol ban, at least in respect to allowing restaurant owners to serve beer and cocktails and allow tourists to have a drink when they are out for dinner. Representatives of the industry attended the meeting on behalf of all the affected businesses in Phuket.
5. Patong Entertainment Venues
Entertainment venues are usually the first sector closed and the last one to reopen when Covid-19 restrictions are enacted as they are considered a non-essential and also high risk for Covid-19 spread. But local businesses pushed for their reopening as tourism struggles to rebound, no doubt hampered by a moratorium on nightlife, drinking and partying that Thailand and Phuket are known for, especially Patong.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Secure your future and protect your health with cancer insurance
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Island of rubbish: Koh Samui’s pollution problem remains unsolved
Prediction for international travellers to Thailand lowered again
3 arrested in Nong Gina abduction, trafficking suspected
Provinces added to OCT 1 Re-opening, Driving in Thailand and Vaccine Cocktail | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 86
Addidas One Day Special Price
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Koh Phi Phi self-isolating for a week after new Covid-19 infections reported
Friday Covid Update: 189 deaths and 14,403 new cases
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
1 new Covid-19 death in Phuket, bed occupancy over 79%
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
- Phuket3 days ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
- Bangkok3 days ago
Protesters at Bangkok’s Asok intersection call on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
1 new Covid-19 death in Phuket, bed occupancy over 79%