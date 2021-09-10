Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%

In the last week, Phuket has seen 13 fatalities due to Covid-19 with 2 new deaths reported today, as well as one new Phuket Sandbox international traveller infected. The daily infection numbers have declined for the third day in a row to 211, and the rolling 7-day infection numbers also fell slightly despite the island marking its 11th day in a row with infections above 200.

Some interesting data regarding hospital beds as the number of occupied beds fell by over 100, but for as yet unexplained reasons, the number of total available beds that officials have been adding hundreds to each week also fell by 200. This drop in available beds despite fewer total people in beds caused the occupancy rate to jump to 81%, the first time crossing the 80% threshold that was originally considered a high danger to the Phuket Sandbox.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 211 -8 WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,619 -24 TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 6,391 +211 DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 33 +2

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests 43 +41 People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,085 +148

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

2,964: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 109 from yesterday

3,591: Total number of people released from medical care, up 100 from yesterday

HOSPITAL BEDS

DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,361 -200 Occupied hospital beds 1,915 -118 Available hospital beds 446 -82 Hospital bed occupancy rate 81.11% +1.73%

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS

DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 34 0 YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 337 0 GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 654 -30

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

89: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday

42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

AUGUST SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY 1 36 2 32 3 21 4 65 5 33 6 40 7 40 8 81 9 61 10 37 11 104 12 33 13 82 14 109 15 49 16 50 17 43 18 89 19 129 20 101 21 126 22 124 23 73 24 156 25 189 26 169 27 209 28 210 29 162 30 256 31 257 SEPTEMBER 1 204 2 235 3 242 4 240 5 241 6 232 7 234 8 219 9 211 10 11

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Last night’s update included regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts delayed by 3 day, so this is the latest information as of September 6. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang Rassada – 1,410 cases (+61)

Phuket Town – 1,022 (+33) Talad Yai 671, (+22) Talad Neua 351 (+11)

Wichit – 535 (+32)

Koh Kaew – 307 (+11)

Rawai – 216 (+3)

Chalong – 185 (+4)

Karon – 59 (+1) Kathu – 270 (+17)

Patong – 225 (+7)

Kamala – 65 (+2) Cherng Talay – 288 (+1)

Srisoonthorn – 352 (+7)

Thepkrasattri – 225 (+3)

Pa Khlok – 106 (+3)

Mai Khao – 73 (+1)

Sakhu – 30 (+2)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on