Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
In the last week, Phuket has seen 13 fatalities due to Covid-19 with 2 new deaths reported today, as well as one new Phuket Sandbox international traveller infected. The daily infection numbers have declined for the third day in a row to 211, and the rolling 7-day infection numbers also fell slightly despite the island marking its 11th day in a row with infections above 200.
Some interesting data regarding hospital beds as the number of occupied beds fell by over 100, but for as yet unexplained reasons, the number of total available beds that officials have been adding hundreds to each week also fell by 200. This drop in available beds despite fewer total people in beds caused the occupancy rate to jump to 81%, the first time crossing the 80% threshold that was originally considered a high danger to the Phuket Sandbox.
Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
|TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|DAILY
|Total new domestic daily cases
|211
|-8
|WEEKLY
|Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days
|1,619
|-24
|TOTAL
|Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below)
|6,391
|+211
|DEATHS
|Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3
|33
|+2
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
People test with antigen test kits when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
|43
|+41
|People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket
|1,085
|+148
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
- 2,964: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, up 109 from yesterday
- 3,591: Total number of people released from medical care, up 100 from yesterday
|HOSPITAL BEDS
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|Total hospital beds in Phuket
|2,361
|-200
|Occupied hospital beds
|1,915
|-118
|Available hospital beds
|446
|-82
|Hospital bed occupancy rate
|81.11%
|+1.73%
|CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
|DESIGNATION
|DESCRIPTION
|TODAY
|CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
|RED PATIENTS
|severe Covid-19 infections
|34
|0
|YELLOW PATIENTS
|moderate Covid-19 infections
|337
|0
|GREEN PATIENTS
|mild Covid-19 symptoms
|654
|-30
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 89: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 1 from yesterday
- 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS MONTH
|AUGUST
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|1
36
|2
32
|3
21
|4
65
|5
33
|6
40
|7
40
|8
81
|9
61
|10
37
|11
104
|12
33
|13
82
|14
109
|15
49
|16
50
|17
43
|18
89
|19
129
|20
101
|21
126
|22
124
|23
73
|24
156
|25
189
|26
169
|27
209
|28
210
|29
162
|30
256
|31
257
|SEPTEMBER
|1
204
|2
235
|3
242
|4
240
|5
241
|6
232
|7
234
|8
219
|9
211
|10
|11
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
Last night’s update included regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket districts delayed by 3 day, so this is the latest information as of September 6. The data will be updated when the PPHO releases more information.
|Mueang Phuket
|Kathu
|Thalang
|
|
|
SOURCE: The Phuket News
