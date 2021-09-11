Thailand
Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
- The Chinese-made Lepu Medical Technology antigen test kits at the centre of a controversial importing deal are now scheduled to be distributed free across Thailand from September 16. Health officials are anticipating a spike of several hundred thousand new Covid-19 infections as a result of ATK distribution. Read the rest of the story HERE.
- A Phuket Provincial Hall meeting chaired by 3 advisors to Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow focused on 5 main issues of paramount importance to the people of Phuket and the tourism industry. The five issues addressed Covid-19 infections and vaccination, as well as the suffering of boutique hotels, entertainment venues, and restaurants that can’t serve alcohol. Read the rest of the story HERE.
- The Ministry of Public Health has determined a person whose death came from a blood clot and thrombocytopenia ultimately died as a result of one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This instance was the only one out of 628 cases that have been studied by the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation that concluded that a vaccine from AstraZeneca was the cause of death. Read the rest of the story HERE.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan
Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Island of rubbish: Koh Samui’s pollution problem remains unsolved
Prediction for international travellers to Thailand lowered again
3 arrested in Nong Gina abduction, trafficking suspected
Provinces added to OCT 1 Re-opening, Driving in Thailand and Vaccine Cocktail | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 86
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Europe’s medicine regulator adds extremely rare autoimmune disorder as possible side effect of AstraZeneca
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
- Pattaya15 hours ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Phuket4 days ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Recent comments: