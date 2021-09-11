Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady

Covid-19 infections and deaths have been fairly consistent over the past week but today’s 253 deaths reported over the last 24 hours is a disappointing jump from the 189 deaths reported yesterday. The number of daily Covid-19 infections remained steadily around the 15,000 mark for more than a week, with the past 24 hours seeing 15,191 infections. 726 of those reported infections were from prisons in Thailand.

Meanwhile, 18,721 patients were released from care in hospitals, field hospitals and other medical facilities, continuing the positive trend of having more people recovering from Covid-19 each day than are being infected. This trend has continued for the past 2 weeks.

While infections and deaths are still high, they have come down significantly from highs seen in the middle of August, where the 13th saw a record 23,418 infections in one day, and August 18 saw a record of 312 deaths. The 7-day averages show that both infections and deaths are slowly declining now.

Since the start of the third wave of Covid-19, there have been 1,339,281 Covid-19 infections, with 1,188.686 of those people considered recovered from the virus. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, 14,173 have died.

There are currently 137,859 patients under care or supervision for Covid-19 in Thailand. Of those, 69,694 of them are staying in “ hospitals ” while 40,040 stay in traditional hospitals. 22,792 patients are staying either in home isolation or at a community isolation centre.

4,168 patients are considered to be in serious condition, a drop of 162 people, while 875 patients are currently on ventilators, down 40 from previous reports.

In recent Covid-19 news:

The Chinese-made Lepu Medical Technology antigen test kits at the centre of a controversial importing deal are now scheduled to be distributed free across Thailand from September 16. Health officials are anticipating a spike of several hundred thousand new Covid-19 infections as a result of ATK distribution. Read the rest of the story HERE.

A Phuket Provincial Hall meeting chaired by 3 advisors to Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow focused on 5 main issues of paramount importance to the people of Phuket and the tourism industry. The five issues addressed Covid-19 infections and vaccination, as well as the suffering of boutique hotels, entertainment venues, and restaurants that can’t serve alcohol. Read the rest of the story HERE.

The Ministry of Public Health has determined a person whose death came from a blood clot and thrombocytopenia ultimately died as a result of one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This instance was the only one out of 628 cases that have been studied by the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation that concluded that a vaccine from AstraZeneca was the cause of death. Read the rest of the story HERE.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

