Connect with us

Thailand

Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Covid-19 deaths are up today as daily infections remain steady. (via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)
Covid-19 infections and deaths have been fairly consistent over the past week but today’s 253 deaths reported over the last 24 hours is a disappointing jump from the 189 deaths reported yesterday. The number of daily Covid-19 infections remained steadily around the 15,000 mark for more than a week, with the past 24 hours seeing 15,191 infections. 726 of those reported infections were from prisons in Thailand.
Meanwhile, 18,721 patients were released from care in hospitals, field hospitals and other medical facilities, continuing the positive trend of having more people recovering from Covid-19 each day than are being infected. This trend has continued for the past 2 weeks.
While infections and deaths are still high, they have come down significantly from highs seen in the middle of August, where the 13th saw a record 23,418 infections in one day, and August 18 saw a record of 312 deaths. The 7-day averages show that both infections and deaths are slowly declining now.
Since the start of the third wave of Covid-19, there have been 1,339,281 Covid-19 infections, with 1,188.686 of those people considered recovered from the virus. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, 14,173 have died.
There are currently 137,859 patients under care or supervision for Covid-19 in Thailand. Of those, 69,694 of them are staying in “hospitals” while 40,040 stay in traditional hospitals. 22,792 patients are staying either in home isolation or at a community isolation centre.
4,168 patients are considered to be in serious condition, a drop of 162 people, while 875 patients are currently on ventilators, down 40 from previous reports.
In recent Covid-19 news:
  • The Chinese-made Lepu Medical Technology antigen test kits at the centre of a controversial importing deal are now scheduled to be distributed free across Thailand from September 16. Health officials are anticipating a spike of several hundred thousand new Covid-19 infections as a result of ATK distribution. Read the rest of the story HERE.
  • A Phuket Provincial Hall meeting chaired by 3 advisors to Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow focused on 5 main issues of paramount importance to the people of Phuket and the tourism industry. The five issues addressed Covid-19 infections and vaccination, as well as the suffering of boutique hotels, entertainment venues, and restaurants that can’t serve alcohol. Read the rest of the story HERE.
  • The Ministry of Public Health has determined a person whose death came from a blood clot and thrombocytopenia ultimately died as a result of one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This instance was the only one out of 628 cases that have been studied by the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation that concluded that a vaccine from AstraZeneca was the cause of death. Read the rest of the story HERE.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-11 08:40
Yes, disappointing. Especially for those 253...
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand15 mins ago

Covid-19 UPDATE Saturday: 253 deaths, rate of infections steady
ASEAN8 hours ago

PM Prayut lays out 10-year plan at China-ASEAN Expo
Blackpink9 hours ago

Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Officials expect 400,000+ Covid-19 infections from free ATK plan
Phuket12 hours ago

Phuket meeting urges national government on Covid-19 changes
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand15 hours ago

“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Pattaya15 hours ago

Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Thailand17 hours ago

Ministry of Public Health rules AstraZeneca vaccine cause of blood clot death
Thailand18 hours ago

Your comments with Thaiger special guests | Thaiger Bites | September 10
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
Environment18 hours ago

Island of rubbish: Koh Samui’s pollution problem remains unsolved
Tourism20 hours ago

Prediction for international travellers to Thailand lowered again
Crime20 hours ago

3 arrested in Nong Gina abduction, trafficking suspected
Thailand21 hours ago

Provinces added to OCT 1 Re-opening, Driving in Thailand and Vaccine Cocktail | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 86
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending