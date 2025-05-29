Power to the people: Thailand plots solar rooftop shake-up

Going green could soon get a whole lot easier — and cheaper — for Thai homeowners as the government gears up to dismantle red tape blocking access to solar energy.

The Energy Ministry is drafting a groundbreaking new law to supercharge the adoption of solar rooftop systems, aiming to cut through the bureaucracy that has long stifled household clean energy efforts.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan revealed that the proposed legislation is currently open for public consultation until tomorrow, May 30, via the official platform www.law.go.th.

“The government reiterates that solar energy is no longer something distant, but a power available to every citizen to help reduce electricity costs, enhance life stability, and create sustainable development for the grassroots economy,” said Sasikarn. “Every voice today is a crucial driving force that can propel the country towards a sustainable and fair energy future.”

Currently, Thai homeowners face a cumbersome approval process involving no fewer than five government agencies, often resulting in delays and high installation costs. The draft act is aimed at “removing all barriers” to make solar power more accessible and practical for the average household.

Key changes proposed under the new legislation include:

Replacing the current requirement for a “permit” with a simple “notification,” stripping government agencies of the power to revoke approvals retroactively.

Providing access to tax incentives and low-interest loans to make installations financially viable.

Creating a one-stop service centre to assist both the public and private sectors with technical advice and regulatory support.

Introducing national safety and performance standards for solar rooftop systems.

Enshrining citizens’ rights to generate clean energy through a centralised law.

Once the public consultation phase concludes, the Energy Ministry plans to submit the draft law to the Cabinet in June to present it to Parliament in July.

Supporters argue the law could unlock a wave of household energy independence, significantly reduce power bills, and boost Thailand’s transition toward renewable energy, reported The Nation.

For now, the government is urging everyone — from homeowners and environmentalists to business owners — to take part in shaping this transformative legislation.