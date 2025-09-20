Thai rice steals the show at Australia food expo

Thai rice gained fresh recognition in Australia after a government campaign at a major Sydney food expo drew thousands of visitors and strong consumer interest.

The event, held in Sydney from September 8 to 11, attracted more than 2,000 visitors to the Thai booth, where the spotlight was firmly on Hom Mali rice. According to Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) Director-General Arada Fuangthong, the campaign’s mission was to promote Thai Hom Mali as a “world-class, high-quality product with a unique taste, softness, and aroma.”

The promotion also introduced consumers to the official certification mark for Thai Hom Mali rice, while reinforcing the slogan Think Rice, Think Thailand. Visitors were able to sample and learn about the diverse varieties on offer, from classic white and brown rice to health-focused grains like Riceberry and RD43, which are favoured for their medium-to-low glycaemic index.

Arada said the positive response exceeded expectations, with interest not only from Australian buyers but also from trade visitors from China, South Korea, Fiji, Europe and ASEAN countries.

“Australian consumers already recognise Thai rice as a premium product, and they believe in its quality. It is widely available in supermarkets and Asian food retailers across the country.”

The DFT also observed a rising interest in speciality rice and ready-to-eat products, pointing to new opportunities for Thailand to expand its share in the Australian market.

Australia imports around 200,000 tonnes of rice every year, and Thailand consistently holds the top spot, accounting for about 35% of imports. Last year, imports of Thai rice rose by 25% to more than 96,000 tonnes. Although there has been a slight dip in the first half of this year, the average export price has climbed to US$938 (34,500 baht) per tonne, up from US$872 last year, according to The Nation.

Officials believe the enthusiastic reception in Sydney proves that Australia remains one of the strongest markets for premium Thai rice. The DFT expects the campaign’s success to drive further growth in demand for Hom Mali and other speciality rices, strengthening Thailand’s reputation as a world leader in high-quality grains.