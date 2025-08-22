Phuket on flood alert as Bang Yai Canal water levels surge

Officials in Phuket have issued a flood warning as continuous heavy rain and high tide threaten to overwhelm the Bang Yai Canal.

Today, Friday, August 22, water levels surged in several areas, prompting Phuket City Mayor Suphachok Laongphet to inspect the Bang Yai Canal. He instructed officials to closely monitor the situation at key pumping stations and respond rapidly to any overflow.

At 8.57am, officials reported a significant rise in canal levels, worsened by the incoming tide. Local authorities warned that if the rain continues, nearby communities could face flooding.

Residents living along the canal were urged to move their belongings to higher ground and stay alert for updates from the Phuket City Municipality, reported The Nation.

Anyone affected by flooding within the city municipality area is advised to contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department via hotline 199 for assistance.

The weather situation remains critical across southern Thailand, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasting continued heavy rain in Phuket and other west coast provinces, including Ranong and Phang Nga.

The TMD reported that 60% of Phuket is expected to experience thunderstorms, with sea waves rising up to 2 metres in stormy areas.

The current weather conditions are driven by a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, combined with a low-pressure area over northern Laos and Vietnam.

The TMD has placed 41 provinces on alert, with heavy rainfall expected to affect Bangkok and other regions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

