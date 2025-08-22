2 killed and 13 injured after rescue van runs red light in Rayong

Two Thai students lost their lives while 13 others were injured after a rescue van ran a red light at an intersection in Rayong province and collided with a hatchback.

A security camera at an Intersection in Ban Chang district captured the shocking accident, which occurred at about 4.30pm yesterday, August 21. The rescue van was seen speeding through a red light while rushing to assist victims of another car accident at a different intersection.

The dark blue hatchback was also travelling at high speed when approaching the junction. The driver, focused only on the green light, did not notice the rescue van or hear its siren, leading to a collision.

The force of the crash caused the van to spin out of control, striking a group of motorcycles waiting at the red light before overturning.

Most of the victims were students and their guardians returning home from school. Among them was a Thai mother and her five year old son, both seriously injured. They were rushed to the hospital, where the boy later died from his injuries.

Another victim, an 18 year old student, suffered severe head trauma and also died in the hospital on the same day.

Thirteen others, including young children, sustained injuries ranging from cuts to abrasions. Authorities confirmed that their conditions were stable.

The fatal accident sparked online debate over whether rescue vans should be permitted to run red lights. Similar incidents have been reported previously. Some netizens supported the rescue team, noting that they had activated their siren to alert other drivers.

Others disagreed, arguing that rescue vehicles should at least slow down when approaching intersections, as motorists often cannot immediately identify the direction of an approaching siren while driving.

Channel 3 reported that the rescue van driver faces four charges:

Section 291 of the Criminal Law: committing a reckless act causing death.

Penalty: up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Section 300 of the Criminal Law: committing a reckless act causing serious injury.

Penalty: up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Section 22 of the Land Transport Act: running a red light.

Penalty: a fine of up to 1,000 baht.

Section 64 of the Vehicle Act: driving a public transport vehicle without a Category 2 licence.

Penalty: up to one month in prison and a fine of up to 1,000 baht.

Officials ruled that the hatchback driver was a victim in this case, as the driver obeyed traffic signals.