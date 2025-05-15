Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

A group of Chinese nationals fled without paying rent and left a rented house in a filthy condition in the central province of Prachin Buri.

The owner of the house, Surathin, shared photographs of the property, filled with rubbish, on his Facebook account on Tuesday, May 13, with a caption that read, “These Chinese people are terrible. They rented my house for five months and skipped the rent payment.”

The pictures showed that the floor, both inside and outside the property, was covered in rubbish (such as plastic bags, snack wrappers, plastic bottles, empty beer bottles, dirty pillows, and other bedding items). Belongings such as luggage, trainers, clothes, and flip-flops were also left behind.

Most of the furniture and the electrical appliances, however, remained intact. With a deep clean, the homeowner expressed confidence that the condition of the accommodation could be restored.

Surathin later gave an interview to Channel 8, stating that the Chinese nationals agreed to rent his home for five months, starting in December last year. The agreed rental fee was 5,000 baht per month, and the tenants initially paid a 10,000 baht deposit.

As Surathin was living and working abroad, he usually communicated with the foreign tenants through a neighbour. Upon the end of the rental contract, he asked his neighbour to collect the final month’s rent and coordinate their departure.

The Chinese nationals requested to extend their stay by 10 days. Surathin allowed the extension and charged 500 baht per day. The tenants stated they would leave the property on May 10 and pay the total rental fee of 5,000 baht on May 9.

However, Surathin reported that no payment was received as scheduled. He then asked his neighbour to check on the house. Upon inspection, the neighbour found the property full of rubbish, with no tenants in sight.

The neighbour told the media that the Chinese nationals were friendly and had not caused any problems within the community, aside from occasional noise when they held parties. She added that she had not noticed the group’s departure until the homeowner asked her to inspect the house.

A similar conflict between a Thai property owner and a foreign tenant was previously reported in Phuket. In that case, the owner of a condominium unit shared photos of her damaged property and revealed that the girlfriend of her Russian tenant, a Ukrainian national, was responsible.

The damage was reportedly linked to a dispute over the return of the deposit. The foreign woman allegedly became angry after failing to recover the full amount upon moving out.