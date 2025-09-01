Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim

Police rush girl to hospital due to significant blood loss after giving birth alone

Photo via Channel 7

A 12 year old Thai girl in Si Saket province reported the discovery of a baby to police before later confessing that the child was her own. She admitted to fabricating the story to hide the matter from her parents.

Officers from Mueang Si Saket Police Station visited a two-storey house near Nong Kut Wai Public Park in the Mueang Si Saket district after receiving a report about the discovery of a newborn baby. Police met the reporter, the 12 year old girl, who appeared pale and exhausted.

The girl initially told police that she had found the baby outside her home and brought the child inside for safety. However, officers doubted her account as she appeared nervous.

Upon further questioning, the girl confessed that she had delivered the baby alone in her bedroom at around 4pm that day. She admitted she had not told her parents that she had a boyfriend and was terrified of revealing the truth.

She explained that she had fabricated the story in the hope of pretending to adopt the abandoned baby if her deception went undetected.

Photo via Channel 7

Police rushed the girl to the hospital as she was suffering from significant blood loss and had grown visibly weak. Her parents were not home at the time, but officers later contacted them to inform them of the situation. Further details of the case were not disclosed.

Some netizens praised the girl for her determination to keep and care for her baby despite her young age and lack of readiness for motherhood.

In a similar case reported in April, a Thai woman faced criticism after being caught on CCTV giving birth on a Bangkok street and abandoning the newborn. Locals discovered the child but were unable to save its life.

The woman was later arrested while celebrating the Songkran Festival with friends in the area. She claimed she had not intended to abandon the baby, saying she mistook the urge to give birth for the urge to urinate, which led her to deliver the baby on the roadside.

