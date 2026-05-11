Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket

Phuket locals are calling for legal action against a group of Chinese nationals after videos circulated online showed them hunting protected parrotfish and handling starfish at Kata Beach.

The footage, which spread widely on Thai social media, prompted criticism from residents and environmental supporters concerned about the treatment of marine wildlife and the lack of immediate enforcement action by officials.

In one video, a Chinese man was seen holding several dead fish, including brightly coloured parrotfish. Another foreign tourist, reportedly a Russian national, was also seen joining the group to take photographs with the fish.

Parrotfish are protected marine animals in Thailand due to their importance to coral reef ecosystems. The species feeds on algae that grow on coral, helping maintain reef health and ecological balance.

Chinese women in the group were filmed holding a starfish while posing for photographs. Although starfish are not listed as protected animals under Thai law, removing them from the sea or handling them improperly can injure or kill the animals and negatively affect marine ecosystems.

According to the Phuket Times Facebook page, the incident took place at Kata Beach in Karon subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket. The exact date of the incident was not disclosed.

The footage triggered criticism online, with many social media users questioning whether local police and government agencies would pursue legal action against the tourists involved.

Several comments posted online accused officials of applying laws inconsistently between Thai citizens and foreigners.

“It’s fine if the suspects are foreigners. If they are Thai, officials would track them down and arrest them at home.”

“If they are Thai, they would be arrested since that night.”

“I am looking forward to seeing whether these foreigners would face any punishment or not.”

“Foreigners can do anything if they have money to pay for the fine.”

Another commenter claimed to have seen parrotfish being sold at a fresh market in Phuket.

Under Thailand’s National Park Act, hunting marine life within national park areas can result in imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

As of now, police and relevant government agencies have not publicly confirmed the identities of the tourists shown in the footage, and no arrests have been reported.

The incident follows a similar case reported last year involving a Chinese tourist in Phuket who was filmed catching brightly coloured fish believed to be protected species.

In that case, the tourist was seen placing the fish on a boat while locals urged officials to investigate. No public update on that incident was later released.