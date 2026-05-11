Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 11, 2026, 11:38 AM
553 2 minutes read
Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Phuket locals are calling for legal action against a group of Chinese nationals after videos circulated online showed them hunting protected parrotfish and handling starfish at Kata Beach.

The footage, which spread widely on Thai social media, prompted criticism from residents and environmental supporters concerned about the treatment of marine wildlife and the lack of immediate enforcement action by officials.

In one video, a Chinese man was seen holding several dead fish, including brightly coloured parrotfish. Another foreign tourist, reportedly a Russian national, was also seen joining the group to take photographs with the fish.

Parrotfish are protected marine animals in Thailand due to their importance to coral reef ecosystems. The species feeds on algae that grow on coral, helping maintain reef health and ecological balance.

Chinese tourists hunt parrotfish in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Chinese women in the group were filmed holding a starfish while posing for photographs. Although starfish are not listed as protected animals under Thai law, removing them from the sea or handling them improperly can injure or kill the animals and negatively affect marine ecosystems.

According to the Phuket Times Facebook page, the incident took place at Kata Beach in Karon subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket. The exact date of the incident was not disclosed.

The footage triggered criticism online, with many social media users questioning whether local police and government agencies would pursue legal action against the tourists involved.

Related Articles
Chinese filmed taking photos with starfish
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Several comments posted online accused officials of applying laws inconsistently between Thai citizens and foreigners.

“It’s fine if the suspects are foreigners. If they are Thai, officials would track them down and arrest them at home.”

“If they are Thai, they would be arrested since that night.”

“I am looking forward to seeing whether these foreigners would face any punishment or not.”

“Foreigners can do anything if they have money to pay for the fine.”

Another commenter claimed to have seen parrotfish being sold at a fresh market in Phuket.

Under Thailand’s National Park Act, hunting marine life within national park areas can result in imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

Parrotfish
Photo by omearadesign via Getty Images

As of now, police and relevant government agencies have not publicly confirmed the identities of the tourists shown in the footage, and no arrests have been reported.

The incident follows a similar case reported last year involving a Chinese tourist in Phuket who was filmed catching brightly coloured fish believed to be protected species.

In that case, the tourist was seen placing the fish on a boat while locals urged officials to investigate. No public update on that incident was later released.

Latest Thailand News
5 Russian nationals held after viral altercation in Phuket night market | Thaiger Phuket News

5 Russian nationals held after viral altercation in Phuket night market

24 seconds ago
Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket

2 hours ago
4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital

3 hours ago
Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release

4 hours ago
Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits

21 hours ago
Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced | Thaiger Thailand News

Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced

22 hours ago
AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket

24 hours ago
Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault

24 hours ago
Pattaya man lured, shot dead over suspected romantic dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man lured, shot dead over suspected romantic dispute

1 day ago
Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory

1 day ago
Bangkok road collapse linked to siphon pipe works | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok road collapse linked to siphon pipe works

1 day ago
McLaren 570S wedged under pickup truck in Sai Mai crash | Thaiger Thailand News

McLaren 570S wedged under pickup truck in Sai Mai crash

1 day ago
Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown probes nominee ownership claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown probes nominee ownership claims

1 day ago
TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival

1 day ago
Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack

2 days ago
Caregiver sentenced to 5 years for child swap in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Caregiver sentenced to 5 years for child swap in Thailand

2 days ago
Prisoner escapes with 23 days left in Thai jail term | Thaiger Thailand News

Prisoner escapes with 23 days left in Thai jail term

2 days ago
Chinese man held with C4 and grenades &#8216;to attack Thailand&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man held with C4 and grenades ‘to attack Thailand’

2 days ago
Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok

2 days ago
True Academy Fantasia judge criticised for complaining contestant’s use of English | Thaiger Thailand News

True Academy Fantasia judge criticised for complaining contestant’s use of English

3 days ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat theft suspect consumes 25 meth pills before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Nakhon Si Thammarat theft suspect consumes 25 meth pills before arrest

3 days ago
Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia

3 days ago
8 Chinese nationals held in Chiang Mai for illegal series production | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

8 Chinese nationals held in Chiang Mai for illegal series production

3 days ago
Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby

3 days ago
Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules | Thaiger Phuket News

Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules

3 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 11, 2026, 11:38 AM
553 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.