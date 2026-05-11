Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding

A foreign motorcyclist, believed to be a Russian national, drew criticism online after a video showed him damaging a rental motorcycle while attempting off-road riding in Phuket.

The footage was shared today, May 11, by the Phuket Times Facebook page, which claimed the incident involved a foreign motocross rider using a rented motorcycle on an off-road track in Phuket. The motorcycle involved was not designed for off-road use.

In the video, the foreign man, dressed in white clothing, was seen riding a red motorcycle believed to be a Yamaha NMAX along a dirt track. He attempted to ride up a steep rocky hill but was unable to reach the top.

Another foreign man later joined him and attempted to help push the motorcycle uphill, although the effort was unsuccessful.

The rider then attempted to manoeuvre the motorcycle along a narrow section of the hill. During the attempt, he lost control and the motorcycle fell down the slope, causing visible damage to the vehicle. Parts of the motorcycle were seen breaking off during the fall.

Several foreign riders and motocross enthusiasts were also visible in the footage watching the incident unfold.

At the end of the clip, the rider reportedly showed damage to the motorcycle and marks left on the dirt track following the riding attempt.

The Phuket Times page also posted a screenshot of a conversation with the foreign man who uploaded the original video. In the exchange, the man reportedly confirmed that the incident took place in Phuket.

The footage triggered criticism from Thai social media users, many of whom accused the rider of reckless behaviour and damaging property that did not belong to him.

Some online commenters questioned whether the foreign rider would compensate the motorcycle rental business for the damage caused to the vehicle.

Others speculated that the rider could potentially abandon the damaged motorcycle before leaving Thailand, with some claiming that many motorcycle rental businesses in tourist areas no longer retain tourists’ passports during rental agreements.

Several commenters also urged police to investigate the incident and identify the rider involved. As of now, police have not announced any action related to the incident, and the owner of the damaged motorcycle has not publicly commented.