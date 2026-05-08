Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse

A Thai teenager was praised after performing CPR on a foreign man who collapsed on a road in Kathu district, Phuket, last night, May 7.

Images and videos of the rescue were shared by several Thai news agencies and Facebook pages, showing the boy assisting the injured foreign man, who had a visible head wound and was lying motionless on the road.

According to a report by DailyNews, the incident took place outside a beverage stall. The foreign man reportedly fainted and fell, striking his head on the road, which resulted in a bleeding injury.

The teenager, later identified as Jojo, worked at a grilled pork stall near the scene. He immediately went to help the man and began performing CPR. Jojo continued administering CPR until the foreign man regained consciousness.

Witnesses at the scene then contacted rescue workers to provide further assistance. Emergency responders arrived to give first aid for the head injury before transporting the man to a hospital. There have been no further updates regarding his condition or the cause of the collapse.

Jojo is a student at Kathu School and works part-time at the food stall after classes to support his education. His actions have drawn attention both at the scene and online.

Locals who witnessed the incident, along with social media users, commended Jojo for his quick response and willingness to help. Many also noted his efforts to balance school and part-time work.

The Phuket CPR rescue is one of several recent incidents in Thailand involving young people assisting others in emergencies.

In November 2024, a 12 year old Thai boy received public praise after rescuing a 17 year old girl from suicide attempt at Krungthep Bridge above the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. He jumped into the river and brought her to safety before contacting rescuers.

In September 2025, another young boy in Phetchabun swam through floodwaters to seek help for friends stranded while holding onto a tree. All of the children were later rescued safely.