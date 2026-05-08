Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 8, 2026, 10:02 AM
153 1 minute read
Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Phuket Hotnews

A kind foreign man, reportedly a Russian tourist, received praise online after stopping to help an elderly Thai vendor push a cart up a steep hill at a windmill viewpoint in Rawai, Phuket, yesterday, May 7.

The incident was shared by the Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต, which posted a video showing the Russian man helping push the vendor’s cart up the slope at Windmill Viewpoint in Rawai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

The clip showed the tourist pushing the cart while the elderly vendor walked behind. Witnesses at the scene reportedly praised the tourist’s kindness.

After the clip was posted online, many social media users shared supportive comments. Some praised the tourist’s actions, while others said kindness should not be judged by nationality or religion.

One comment read, “Tourists like this are always welcome.” Another said, “There are good and bad people in every country.”

Several users also said the clip reflected the generosity shown by many Russian visitors in Thailand.

Related Articles

The incident, though small, drew attention online as an example of goodwill between people from different backgrounds and cultures.

Thai Netizens praised a Russian tourist in Phuket who helped an elderly vendor push a cart up a steep hill in Rawai.
Photo via Phuket Hotnews

Elsewhere, two foreign men were praised by Thai social media users after stepping in to help a Thai woman from harassment on a footpath in Sathorn, Bangkok.

A Facebook page shared footage of the incident with a warning to people in the area, saying a man who appeared to be mentally ill had grabbed the woman’s arm before moving ahead and waiting for her to pass.

The video did not show the moment the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm. In the footage, the woman appeared frightened as she walked slowly and kept her distance from a man dressed in black.

As she tried to pass him, two foreign men in dark blue shirts approached from the opposite direction.

One man, wearing a black cap, appeared to notice her behaviour, alerted his companion, and stood in front of the man so the woman could walk past safely.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse

6 minutes ago
Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket

35 minutes ago
Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road

43 minutes ago
Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket

2 hours ago
Foreign family caught using children to steal from Phuket convenience store | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign family caught using children to steal from Phuket convenience store

17 hours ago
Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp

17 hours ago
Thailand without the crowds: Where do you go when everywhere else is packed? | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand without the crowds: Where do you go when everywhere else is packed?

18 hours ago
Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual

18 hours ago
British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket

19 hours ago
Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack

20 hours ago
Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses

20 hours ago
Burmese man sustains severe burns after alleged attack by 6 Chinese nationals | Thaiger Thailand News

Burmese man sustains severe burns after alleged attack by 6 Chinese nationals

21 hours ago
EV locks itself during charging, traps one year old girl inside | Thaiger Thailand News

EV locks itself during charging, traps one year old girl inside

21 hours ago
Thai driver, Chinese nationals caught in Sa Kaeo after 70km chase | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Thai driver, Chinese nationals caught in Sa Kaeo after 70km chase

23 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for stealing animals from 2 Bangkok zoos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai couple arrested for stealing animals from 2 Bangkok zoos

23 hours ago
Airports of Thailand confirms higher international passenger fee from June 20 | Thaiger Aviation News

Airports of Thailand confirms higher international passenger fee from June 20

1 day ago
No mafia in Phuket, only foreign criminals | Thaiger Phuket News

No mafia in Phuket, only foreign criminals

1 day ago
Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist beaten to death inside unlicensed Pattaya pub

1 day ago
French students describe their Mirror Foundation internship as valuable experience | Thaiger Thailand News

French students describe their Mirror Foundation internship as valuable experience

1 day ago
Dream Vegas: A Beginner’s Guide to Payments and Account Access | Thaiger Thailand News

Dream Vegas: A Beginner’s Guide to Payments and Account Access

2 days ago
Pattaya teens arrested over stabbing, robbery of Australian tourist | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya teens arrested over stabbing, robbery of Australian tourist

2 days ago
Sisaket officials face criticism over error on sign at wildlife protected area | Thaiger Thailand News

Sisaket officials face criticism over error on sign at wildlife protected area

2 days ago
Woman kills boyfriend with car in Saraburi after breakup attempt | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Woman kills boyfriend with car in Saraburi after breakup attempt

2 days ago
Russian man arrested over unlicensed Phuket fishing tours | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested over unlicensed Phuket fishing tours

2 days ago
Interpol wanted South Korean man arrested in Pattaya for scam operation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Interpol wanted South Korean man arrested in Pattaya for scam operation

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 8, 2026, 10:02 AM
153 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.