Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket

A kind foreign man, reportedly a Russian tourist, received praise online after stopping to help an elderly Thai vendor push a cart up a steep hill at a windmill viewpoint in Rawai, Phuket, yesterday, May 7.

The incident was shared by the Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต, which posted a video showing the Russian man helping push the vendor’s cart up the slope at Windmill Viewpoint in Rawai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district.

The clip showed the tourist pushing the cart while the elderly vendor walked behind. Witnesses at the scene reportedly praised the tourist’s kindness.

After the clip was posted online, many social media users shared supportive comments. Some praised the tourist’s actions, while others said kindness should not be judged by nationality or religion.

One comment read, “Tourists like this are always welcome.” Another said, “There are good and bad people in every country.”

Several users also said the clip reflected the generosity shown by many Russian visitors in Thailand.

The incident, though small, drew attention online as an example of goodwill between people from different backgrounds and cultures.

Elsewhere, two foreign men were praised by Thai social media users after stepping in to help a Thai woman from harassment on a footpath in Sathorn, Bangkok.

A Facebook page shared footage of the incident with a warning to people in the area, saying a man who appeared to be mentally ill had grabbed the woman’s arm before moving ahead and waiting for her to pass.

The video did not show the moment the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm. In the footage, the woman appeared frightened as she walked slowly and kept her distance from a man dressed in black.

As she tried to pass him, two foreign men in dark blue shirts approached from the opposite direction.

One man, wearing a black cap, appeared to notice her behaviour, alerted his companion, and stood in front of the man so the woman could walk past safely.