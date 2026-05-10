AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 10, 2026, 1:58 PM
708 1 minute read
AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

Tourist police in Phuket arrested two foreign nationals who had allegedly overstayed their visas for more than two years after an AI facial recognition system flagged them on May 8 in Kathu district.

The arrests were made during a crackdown on foreigners suspected of immigration offences and other illegal activity in major tourist areas.

Tourist police said the operation followed orders to increase checks on overstayers and suspicious individuals in Phuket.

Two Phuket overstayers from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire were arrested after tourist police used an AI facial recognition camera in Kathu.
Photo via DailyNews

Officers used a Mobile AI Camera system installed in a smart patrol vehicle to screen people in Kathu. The system is connected to a central database of foreign nationals whose permission to stay in Thailand has expired.

The system reportedly alerted officers to two men wanted for overstaying offences.

Two Phuket overstayers from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire were arrested after tourist police used an AI facial recognition camera in Kathu.
Photo via DailyNews

The first suspect was identified as 24 year old Clinton Ubasinachi Ekechukwu, a Nigerian national, who entered Thailand under the 60-day visa exemption scheme and had allegedly overstayed by 877 days.

The second was 34 year old Ousmane Kone, an Ivorian national, who entered under the same scheme and had allegedly overstayed by 739 days.

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Two Phuket overstayers from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire were arrested after tourist police used an AI facial recognition camera in Kathu.
Photo via Khaosod

Tourist police said the facial recognition system helps officers identify foreign nationals with expired immigration status in real time, improving checks in busy tourist areas.

Both men were charged with being foreign nationals remaining in Thailand after their permission had expired. They were taken to Kathu Police Station for legal proceedings and deportation procedures.

Two Phuket overstayers from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire were arrested after tourist police used an AI facial recognition camera in Kathu.
Photo via Khaosod

Similarly, last year, a Phuket overstay sweep saw immigration officers arrest a Nigerian trio for overstaying their visas, with one man accused of remaining nearly seven months beyond his permitted stay.

Acting on high-level orders from national police chiefs, officers from Phuket Immigration rounded up the trio in a targeted sweep aimed at rooting out visa overstayers and criminal elements lurking on the island.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 10, 2026, 1:58 PM
708 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.