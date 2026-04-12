Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 12, 2026, 1:45 PM
51 1 minute read
Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya City is gearing up to host the Miss Tourism World 2026 pageant, with city officials meeting organisation representatives over the weekend to discuss preparations for the international event.

Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkan held talks with Benja Kalyawinai, the copyright holder of Miss Tourism World Asian, and her team at Pattaya City Hall. Discussions covered venue selection, competition format, special activities, and how the pageant can be integrated with Thailand’s tourism offerings and local culture. The meeting reflected the city’s broader ambition to position Pattaya as a premier destination for large-scale international events.

Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

The pageant is expected to draw contestants from 80 countries, making it one of the largest beauty pageants on the global calendar. Organisers said the primary goal is to boost Thai tourism and showcase the country’s cultural heritage to an international audience, with Pattaya’s coastal appeal and established infrastructure making it a natural fit for an event of this scale.

The 2026 edition will centre on a blend of beauty, arts, culture, and sustainable tourism. International media and tourists will be invited to attend, with organisers keen to use the event as a stage for promoting Thailand’s most significant destinations. The delegation stressed that the pageant goes beyond crowns and competitions, positioning it as a vehicle for cultural exchange and destination marketing on a global scale.

Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Efforts are currently underway to develop a detailed operational plan and public relations strategy. Organisers are also working to bring private businesses and government agencies on board, with collaboration seen as essential to delivering a well-rounded event for contestants, visitors, and the wider tourism industry, reported The Pattaya News.

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Pattaya News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 12, 2026, 1:45 PM
51 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.