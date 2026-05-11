4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 11, 2026, 10:41 AM
309 2 minutes read
4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Police are continuing to investigate after four Indian tourists lost consciousness at a restaurant on Kamala Beach in Phuket early Friday morning, May 9, before one of the men later died in hospital.

Officers from Kamala Police Station and rescuers from the Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Office Foundation were called to the beachfront restaurant after receiving a report from a security guard working at the venue.

Emergency responders transported three Indian nationals to Patong Hospital, while two others were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

According to Khao Phuket, the group included Kushagra Agrawal, Aman Agrawal, two men named Raghul Agrawal, and Aryan Verma. Verma reportedly did not show any symptoms during the incident.

The restaurant security guard told police that the group arrived at the venue at around 11pm on May 8. Four members of the group reportedly began losing consciousness at around the same time from approximately 1.54am on May 9.

Indian tourist dies in Phuket
Photo via DailyNews

Two of the men treated at Patong Hospital, identified as Kushagra Agrawal and Raghul Agrawal, were later reported to be in critical condition. Both were subsequently transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment. Kushagra later died at the hospital at around 2.30pm on May 9.

Khao Phuket reported that the remaining injured Indian nationals were in stable condition. Police have already informed the Indian Embassy in Thailand about the incident. An autopsy is being conducted on Kushagra’s body to determine the exact cause of death.

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Police have not yet confirmed what caused the group to lose consciousness. Some locals reportedly speculated that illegal substances or illicit alcohol may have been involved, but investigators have not released any findings or official conclusions.

Kamala Beach in Phuket
Kamala Beach | Photo by Pierrick Lemaret via Getty Images

In a similar incident during Songkran celebrations in Bangkok, a Laotian woman lost consciousness in a swimming pool at a restaurant and later drowned.

Reports stated that she had entered the pool while under the influence of alcohol. Although an autopsy and investigation were conducted into her death, the findings were not publicly disclosed.

Last week, a foreign man suddenly collapsed outside a food stall in Phuket and suffered head injuries. A Thai teenager who witnessed the collapse performed CPR before rescue workers arrived and transported the man to hospital.

In a separate high-profile case reported in 2024, six Vietnamese nationals were found dead in Bangkok hotel. Investigators later confirmed cyanide poisoning after traces of the substance were discovered in the victims’ systems and in teacups found at the scene. A 10 million baht debt dispute was suspected as a possible motive.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 11, 2026, 10:41 AM
309 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.