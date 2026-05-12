Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 12, 2026, 10:53 AM
237 1 minute read
Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A Thai man was allegedly attacked by a group of Indian tourists in Phuket early this morning, May 12, after he tried to stop a dispute over one of the tourists sitting on the bonnet of a parked car.

The incident reportedly happened at around 4.30am near the end of Bangla Road in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket. Officers later received a report of an assault at about 4.50am and went to the scene.

According to police, 37 year old Indian national Sandeep Kumar Sunil, 39 year old Mohammad Ajaz and two Indian women were waiting for a ride booked through an application to return to their accommodation.

During the incident, Sandeep allegedly sat on the bonnet of a grey Toyota parked near a noodle stall. The car belonged to 65 year old Sawai Moonklab, who was selling noodle soup nearby.

Sawai reportedly warned the tourist not to sit on the vehicle because it could damage the car or leave dents. Sandeep, who was allegedly drunk, became angry after being warned and pushed Sawai.

Four Indian tourists in Phuket were accused of attacking a Thai man after a dispute over one tourist sitting on a car bonnet.
Photo from Amarin TV

A bystander, 44 year old Thanakorn Maneechai, stepped in to stop the situation from escalating after seeing the confrontation. He was then assaulted by Sandeep, Mohammad Ajaz and the two women, leaving him injured.

Amarin TV reported that after the incident, both sides went to Patong Police Station to file complaints and discuss the case.

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Police sent Thanakorn to Patong Hospital for treatment. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning those involved before proceeding with legal action.

If found guilty, those involved could face assault charges under Sections 295 and 296 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, which cover causing physical or mental harm to another person. Additional charges related to public disorder or acting while intoxicated could also be considered.

In a separate case, an Indian man remains at large after attacking a Thai transwoman in her rented room in Phuket and stealing 10,000 baht in cash from her. The victim took to social media and shared her story with local news outlets to warn others and help locate the Indian suspect.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 12, 2026, 10:53 AM
237 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.