Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push

Phuket’s rogue jet ski operators have been hit with a major crackdown, as police swooped on six locations and seized 38 illegally operated machines.

The coordinated operation, led by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Phuket Marine Police, was launched to boost tourist safety and safeguard the island’s image. Officials said many operators were running jet ski services without the proper licences and ignoring safety regulations, putting lives at risk.

Raids were carried out at multiple hotspots, including:

Officers confirmed that all offenders face prosecution under Section 9 of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act 1938, as amended by Section 60 of the 1992 Act. This carries penalties for operating watercraft without the required licence.

The CIB said that the crackdown was far from over, warning more raids were planned to weed out unsafe operators.

“We are determined to build confidence among visitors and preserve the reputation of Thai tourism.”

The Phuket News reported that tourists and locals have long complained about aggressive or unsafe jet ski practices in Phuket, with some cases leading to injuries and disputes.

Police say stricter enforcement is now essential to prevent accidents, improve service quality, and maintain safety standards across the island’s beaches.

Officials also urged tourists to check that any jet ski rental they use is licensed and properly insured, advising them to avoid operators who refuse to show proof of registration.

The latest operation is part of a broader campaign to ensure Phuket’s marine tourism industry is not only profitable, but also safe and transparent.