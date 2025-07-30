Missing jet ski operator found dead on island off Phuket

A routine day on the water turned tragic after a young jet ski operator vanished off Koh Naka Yai; his body was pulled from mangroves two days later.

The body of 22 year old Jessadawut Hom, also known as Bass, was discovered yesterday afternoon, July 29, tangled in mangroves along the shore of Koh Naka Yai, off Phuket’s east coast. The young man from Pa Khlok had been missing since Sunday evening, July 27, after he reportedly fell into the sea while operating a jet ski on duty.

His remains were recovered by Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue teams, with assistance from Thalang Police and forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital. His family was also present and formally identified the body, raising no suspicion regarding the cause of death. They have requested a religious burial at the mosque in Baan Para, Pa Khlok.

Jessadawut, who worked for Kai Naka Co Ltd, was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. The alarm was raised at 7.10pm on Sunday by Warisara Muthametharit, a witness who immediately contacted Thalang Police.

A major search effort was launched, coordinated by Thalang Police and supported by Cherng Talay Police, provincial authorities, marine rescue units and divers. A search centre was established at the scene, and rescue efforts continued until his body was found, The Phuket News reported.

Thalang Police Chief Police Colonel Nikorn Chuathong confirmed that the case remains under investigation. Officers Police Lieutenant Colonel Anukul Nuket and Pol. Lt. Col. Warawut Seb Sob are leading the inquiry, along with Police Colonel Ekkarat Phlaiduang and Pol. Lt. Col. Kittipong Nupheng from Cherng Talay Police.

Authorities are using this incident to reinforce calls for safety in marine tourism, particularly during the dangerous southwest monsoon season. Tourists, workers, and operators alike are urged to always wear life jackets and follow proper safety protocols while out at sea.