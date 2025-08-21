Phuket holiday turns tragic as Russian vanishes at sea

A late-night beach swim turned into a nightmare for a Russian couple in Phuket, after a powerful wave dragged the man into the sea, sparking a desperate search effort.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight today, August 21, near a secluded stretch of coastline between Banana Beach and Nai Thon Beach in northern Phuket. Sakhu Police identified the missing man as 35 year old Russian tourist, Denis Konenkov.

His girlfriend, 24 year old Kamila Sharipova, told police they had gone for a swim when a large wave surged in and swept Konenkov away.

Police Lieutenant Suphon Muangkhai received the report at 1.10am today and alerted Colonel Salan Santisasanakul, Superintendent of Sakhu Police Station. Emergency responders from the Sakhu Subdistrict Administrative Organisation were dispatched, but heavy waves and poor visibility forced them to suspend the search overnight.

As dawn broke, a full-scale search resumed, with rescue divers, dinghies, and teams from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation scouring the waters in a coordinated effort.

The Phuket News reported that officials confirmed the operation would continue throughout the day, though hopes of finding Konenkov alive are dwindling.

This incident has once again raised concerns over beach safety in Phuket, particularly during the monsoon season when rip currents and large waves can strike without warning.

This comes after another drowning incident at Kata Beach yesterday, August 20, where a foreign man lost his life while another was pulled from the water in critical condition.

Witnesses said both men were dragged from the surf by locals, but one could not be saved. A photo shared online showed a friend of the deceased kneeling on the sand in mourning.

No red warning flags were posted on the beach at the time, giving the impression that swimming was safe. One witness, who claimed to help pull the man from the sea, expressed frustration over the lack of lifeguards, despite Kata Beach being a popular tourist destination.