1 foreigner dead, another critical after drowning tragedy at Phuket’s Kata Beach

Witness claims no lifeguards or red flags on beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

A foreigner drowned in the sea off Kata Beach in Phuket yesterday, August 21, while another foreigner survived but was left in a critical condition.

Phuket Times Facebook page reported the incident in the evening, although it reportedly occurred earlier in the afternoon. Witnesses said locals managed to pull both foreigners from the water, but one had already died.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The media also shared a photograph of a friend of the deceased kneeling on the sand, bowing his head in prayer.

Notably, no red flag was installed on the beach at the time, giving the impression that swimming conditions were safe. The cause of the tragedy has not yet been established.

A foreign man, who claimed to have been present during the accident, wrote in the comments section that he had helped bring the deceased from the water. He expressed sorrow and frustration that there were no lifeguards on duty despite Kata Beach being a popular tourist destination.

1 killed 1 critical after drowning in sea off Kata Beach Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

He wrote…

“In this case, I was there, and I helped the deceased’s friend from the water. No red flags in this area. Also, no lifeguards [were] present. I saw this happen.

They were swimming in the surf area near the restaurant and opposite the hotel, where staff members did not help. No emergency help for 20 minutes. Is this a tourist place where it’s safe to swim? No lifeguards. No help. No emergency responders.”

The man further claimed that both foreigners might have survived had lifeguards been on duty.

Foreigner drowns Kata Beach Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

Some netizens questioned how the two men encountered trouble simultaneously, given that the waves did not appear strong enough to warrant a red flag warning. The same eyewitness suggested that one man began struggling first and, in a panic, pulled the other underwater.

Phuket Times did not independently verify this account. The surviving foreigner remains in critical condition at Chalong Hospital.

